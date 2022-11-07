Legionella at council sites

LEGIONELLA disease has been found at two council sites, it has been claimed.

The public toilets in Loughgall village was one of the sites affected, and has remained closed since the beginning of the council workers’ strike.

The toilets were set to re-open by Friday of last week.

The other site affected was the council depot at Carn, with refuse wokers working ‘flat to the mat’ in the wake of the strike were deprived of shower facilities.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has made no official admission of the finds, which came through testing after council services resumed following six weeks of industrial action.

Indeed all they said was that the public toilets at Loughgall Country Park will re-open on or before Friday, November 4.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “The Public Toilets in Loughgall Village will re-open to the public on or before Friday 4 November, following standard cleansing maintenance and Health and Safety operating procedures required due to the closure caused by the period of industrial action.”

However, as early as Tuesday, October 18, Councillor Julie Flaherty (UUP) had taken to social media where she published the following straight-to-the-point post: “This [Loughgall] is the only toilet block still closed due to a positive result for Legionella.

“Legionella can gather when water flow is stagnated, for example after the closure for six weeks over the industrial action.”

She then followed that up by posting, “Another test has been done and it will be a week before results are back.

“Safety is of course paramount for everyone.

“Will keep you posted.”

But as Cllr Flaherty then told the Gazette, “The toilets at Loughgall closed at the start of the [council workers’] strike because with no maintenance or cleaning staff working due to industrial action, there really was no choice other than to close the facility.”

She continued, “But the toilets in Loughgall still haven’t re-opened. And when I asked about this, I found I was getting four or five different explanations – ‘no this’, ‘no that’, ‘short staffed’, ‘they’re still not all back yet’, ‘strike recovery time’, ‘priorities’ and so on. Blah, blah, blah.

“Some people in the area began contacting me to ask if I knew what was happening and why the delay in re-opening the toilets?

“Then when I drove into the village for Loughgall Football Club’s sponsors’ day [Saturday, October 15] I noticed a sign at the entrance to the country park. There, in laminated print, it said that the toilets were closed ‘due to industrial action’.

“And because I knew it wasn't still closed because of ‘industrial action’, I thought that was very strange.

“So I posted a photograph of that on Facebook,” she said.

“So I did a bit more digging and found out that because that toilet block is quite an old one, there's only one pipe into it. And because that hadn't been flushed through at all during the six weeks of the strike, it had then tested positive for Legionella.

“That meant it had all to be flushed out and then tested again to ensure that had worked. The whole test process takes a week. And if it's not right after that, it has to be done again until it's clear.

“And my response it, why not just tell people the truth and say that rather than keeping up out of date notices about it being due to industrial action?”

Following the last belated council communique to the Gazette, Cllr Flaherty was able to confirm, “They took the 'Closed due to industrial action' sign down for me and I'm now told it's to re-open on November 4.

“But assuming it does, that still means a whole village, a whole community and the people who visit Loughgall will have been without an essential public service for an additional three weeks.

“My initial reaction to all of this was that (a) they'd forgotten about this place or else (b) they're not one bit concerned about it. Neither of those would have been acceptable - just not on.

“But there was also a third option – namely that something else was going on. Initially I was told it was down to staffing issues, but I knew it wasn't. And that's when I sent an email to the Head of Department to ask what really was going on.

“The reply I got from Mark Halliday was that it was Legionella – and I have that in writing.”

And then Cllr Flaherty made an even more startling revelation when she told the Gazette, “Nor was Loughgall the only toilet block affected. There was Legionella in council's own depot at Carn in Portadown.

“When the staff who are based there got back to work, they were flat to the mat lifting bins from seven o'clock in the mornings to eight o'clock at night.

“Facilites at Carn include toilets, showers and changing rooms. So that had all to be flushed through and cleansed – and remember that these tests take at least a week. That situation ended up with the very shower heads there having had to be changed.”

Cllr Flaherty explained, “The reason I'm saying all of this is that it's well known what happens when water systems aren't flushed through regularly, why aren't there contingency plans in place?

“Surely there could have been some person in place to go in a couple of times a day simply to run taps and flush toilets so that the water doesn't stagnate?”

She finished by saying, “Loughgall is a busy wee village that, when you count the six weeks of the strike and then add the past few weeks, has been without a basic public amenity for nearly three months. That's not right and that's not good enough.”