Former Armagh man planning sit out to fight homelessness

A COUNTY Armagh man is preparing to brave the elements with other CEOs from around the UK who are uniting to fight homelessness and poverty by taking part in the 2022 CEO Sleepout.

Peter McGahan, who is the chief executive of Worldwide Financial Planning and who hails from Tullysaran, will be joining other big hearted business leaders, business owners and senior executives, in an effort to make a difference in the lives of the 260,000 people in the UK who face the nightmare of being homeless every day.

Teaming up with the London Irish Foundation, Peter will be joining its CEO Andy Keast and other business leaders at the sleepout at the ‘Lords Cricket Ground’ St John’s Wood in London on November 21.

Explaining why he’s taking part in the CEO Sleepout, Peter said: “As human beings we all have nine emotional needs – security, having a safe environment to develop; attention – caring for each other which is a form of nutrition; a sense of autonomy and feeling of control in our lives; feeling part of a wider community; emotional intimacy – knowing you are accepted; privacy – a chance to reflect; a sense of status within social groupings – I am someone; a sense of competence and achievement, and meaning and purpose. If just one of these emotional needs is not being met well enough in our lives then we are vulnerable to mental health and behavioural problems.

“Most of us have those needs met, but they can drop off from time to time. I cannot say that someone who is homeless has any of these needs being met.

“Not only are their emotional needs not being met but their physical needs are not being fully met either. These people are vulnerable, and, as a society we should want to help. I do. To me it’s about being a human being and helping others.

“Granted, money will be raised from the CEO Sleepout to help the London Irish Foundation continue its work with homeless people and the charity, CEO Sleepout will also get a donation from our collective fundraising. But, what I am hoping, is that the CEOs and business executives taking part, can use this sleepout to discuss the opportunities on how we can pull our strengths, skills and resources together to help charities and organisations lobby government in a bid to alleviate homelessness as a long term solution.”

Andy Keast, CEO of the London Irish Foundation, said: “Peter and the team at Worldwide Financial Planning are very supportive of the work that we do.

“On the night, Peter will have the chance to speak to one of our ambassadors, Louis Stone, who, while living on the streets himself, suffered from depression, mental health issues, bad health, a brain stem lesion which caused the loss of Louis’s right leg, he lost control of his left arm, got double vision and suffered the loss of his hearing.

“Louis joined our programme ‘Beat The Street’ and having reaped the rewards of people reaching out to help him, he is now in a position to help others which is remarkable. He is a brilliant human being.

“As a Foundation we are proud and excited to support the CEO sleepout event. As the cost-of-living crisis continues to push people out of their homes and onto the streets, it is important that while we can do something like this, we must do it.”