Foul pay as target set for number of offenders to catch

DOG owners who fall foul of legislation by failing to clean up mess left by their pets are going to be at a higher risk of being hit hard in the pocket.

For wardens employed by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have upped the proverbial ante and set themselves a new target for the number of fixed penalties to be issued specifically to those who fail to ‘bag it and bin it’.

They have so far doled out close to 1,400 fixed penalty notices for both litter and dog fouling offences collectively in a little less than six months.

And it is not just the city of Armagh and main town centres where irresponsible dog owners and those with an apparent phobia of bins will be forever looking over their shoulders. Indeed, villages and smaller settlements are now being targeted by officials who have the power to ruin someone’s day if they insist upon ruining public places for others.

What has been described as a “working target” has been set for canine contraventions. The aim is that 100 dog fouling fixed penalty notices will be handed out during the second year of a trial scheme.

ABC Council’s environment committee was informed that this new target will run until May 17, 2023.

And, at this stage, the goal would appear to be very realistic and within reach.

The go-getters against dog fouling - and litter levels in general - is a team of WISE (Waste Investigations Support and Enforcement) officers tasked by council to help clean - and, indeed, keep clean - the borough in general.

They were drafted in back in May 2021 for a year-long pilot. And having earned their wings, council agreed to let the pilot fly for another year.

So here we are, several months into the second act and councillors and officials are singing songs of success. Having found their rhythm, they have an orchestrated operation ongoing which is building towards a fitting finale for those who foul and flit. With the curtain not set to fall on WISE’s second year on the beat until next spring, the 100-ticket target is already described as “progressing well”.

It was last April - before the second year began - that the WISE team was instructed to provide an “increased specific focus” on dog fouling enforcement. This was to take the overall efforts out too into rural parts for a more overall clampdown.

Between mid-May and the end of October, the detection of littering and dog fouling offences was reported to council as “remaining high”.

A total of 1,356 penalty notices were distributed in that five-and-a-half month period.

That compared to a total of 5,184 for the whole of the previous year.

But, before committee got the chance to question the glaringly obvious decline, a report to committee spelled out the reason why, when it advised: “It is entirely to be expected that the level of offences detected will decrease as known patrolling and enforcement court cases are viewed as deterrents and behaviour change leads to less offending.”

The vast majority of offences were due to littering of “smoking-related materials”, with the number remaining “consistent with regional and national litter composition surveys”.

“Cigarette butts remain an unsightly form of litter that often grows exponentially,” the report states. “As more cigarette butts are discarded, it appears to ‘signal’ to smokers that this is acceptable. Cigarette butts are difficult for litter pickers to collect, and they are made from cellulose acetate, a type of plastic that takes at least 13 years to break down. Moreover, they release dangerous chemicals, such as arsenic and lead, into the environment.”

Also high up the littering list were fast food wrappers, chewing gum, non-alcoholic drinks cans, printed literature, scratch cards and, of course, dog mess.

But not everyone can be tarred with the same brush when it comes to thumbing their nose to the rules.

“It is encouraging that WISE officers report that the vast majority of dog walkers do clean up after their dog,” the report to committee adds. “Patrolling is continuing in hot-spot areas and in response to local complaints.

“This intelligence-led approach has led to a significant proportion of the dog fouling penalties served and is a feature of how the environmental health department links in with the patrolling support offered by WISE.

“A system of monthly reporting of patrolling activities in villages and small towns in the borough has also been developed and is now in place with the WISE officers.

“As a result fixed penalty notices for littering have been served in additional locations such as Magheralin, Keady, Poyntzpass and Dromore, and the intelligence-led approach has resulted in fixed penalty notices for dog fouling in Tandragee, Killylea, Loughgall, Dromore, Blackscull andWaringstown.”

Largely, payment of tickets has also been proving successful, with most coming down in favour of the settle for an easy life approach to the cough-up-or-court conundrum.

Of the penalties issued by WISE since May 17, 2022, some 70 per cent have already been paid.

Councillors, in their report briefing, are informed: “It would be expected that this will increase by 10%-15% when recipients receive notice of legal proceedings commencing or at the end of additional time period granted for payment.

“Approximately 15%-20% of issued fixed penalty notices result in prosecution for the littering offence. Cases taken before the Magistrates’ Court depend upon the quality of evidence presented. It is worthy of note that a very high success rate is being achieved in the courts and the penalties issued are appropriate for the level of offence.”

The report says that it is hoped that, through this action and supporting communications, “behaviour change will result”.

And it concludes: “Officers continue to work in partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful to develop future campaigns and resources to focus on tackling rural litter and this includes a planned series of local measures which will be set out in a future report to council.

“WISE colleagues will continue through the remainder of the year two pilot to play a key role through their increased visibility and action in villages and small towns.”