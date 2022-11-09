Top honour presented to Melvyn and Jennifer

TWO members of the Church Lads’ and Church Girls’ Brigade (CLCGB) from Armagh were presented with the highest award – The Brigade Cross, for exceptional service.

Mr Melvyn Lockhart (Deputy Governor) and his wife Mrs Jennifer Lockhart accepted the awards from the Archbishop of Armagh, in the presence of other Regimental staff.

Melvyn began life as a member of Christ Church Lisburn Church Lads’ Brigade (CLB) Company and came up through the ranks, eventually becoming an Officer and then a Training Officer.

In 2014 he was appointed Commanding Officer of the CLCGB NI by the Archbishop of Armagh and served in this position for two four year terms.

This year, Melvyn was one of the nominees who received Maundy money from His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, at Windsor, in recognition of his contribution to the Church and Community.

Jennifer joined St Saviour’s Dobbin Church Girls’ Brigade Company at primary school age and went up the ranks, eventually promoted to an Officer and then Captain – a position she has held for many years now.

She was a Battalion Commanding Officer from 1985, completing two four year term.

For the post ten years she was Communications Officer for the CLCGBNI.

The Church Lads’ and Church Girls’ Brigade is a Church of Ireland Youth Organisation for boys and girls aged 4-18 years old, to have fun, develop new skills and learn about God.

The Brigade Cross is the highest award in the CLCGB and is awarded for outstanding service.