Cor – the apple fayre lives up to its reputation for excellence

THE weather forecast for Saturday, October 29 – high winds and heavy rain was not promising.

Nor was it conducive to drawing people to Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre.

But they came anyway.

And those who did were not disappointed, for the weather was not as bad as had been predicted and the fayre itself was of the high standard those who frequent it have now come to expect.

So, once again, take a bow, all concerned in organising, participating in or simply attending it.

The atmosphere at this now-annual showpiece was relaxed, making it a thoroughly enjoyable occasion devoid of hassle, hustle or hard-sell. Instead it was leisurely, mannerly and impressively good-natured.

With traders in no rush there was no cajoling of prospective customers, nor any attempt to force them into buying. Punters and purveyors alike had time, the former to ask questions, the latter to answer them. If you wanted to know about the products, those responsible for having created them were more than happy to oblige.

This was different to so-called mainstream shopping – less about the strain of spending at speed and more a case of carefully considering, and contemplating before committing.

I don’t imagine anyone will have gone home and then thought, “Why on earth did I allow myself to be talked into buying that?”

This wasn’t a situation in which anyone was trying to exploit another’s innocence or naivety by coaxing, coercing or conning them. Rather, these were good, decent traders selling good quality food or crafts to good-natured customers.

There was no shortage of fun, one of the highlights being Portadown Rotary Club’s all-human one-armed bandit with the parts of the three ‘reels’ - sound effects et al - having been played by Kate Adams, Arnold Hatch and Paddy Haughian, each of whom was equipped with nothing more than an apple and an orange.

“Roll up, roll up, kids!”

The objective?

“Three in a row!”

And you know what? Accustomed though they are to expensive hi-tech, on-screen, all-bells-and-whistles entertaiment, nevertheless the youngsters loved the craic provided by this simple fun. Ditto the adults.

‘Guess the weight of the cake’ or the number of ‘sweets in the jar’ are standard at such events. But ‘number of conkers’ in a sizeable container was one I’d not seen before, though this variation on the theme of ‘guess the’ whatever was wholly in keeping with a day’s amusement in a rural village.

I never did find out the answer as to the number of chestnuts, but the fact that no-one has been in touch about a prize leads me to suspect I didn’t win one. So definitely not 99, 1,034 or 1,110. Ah well.

At moments when the rain got a little heavier, the marquee - which housed a variety of craft stalls - was the retreat for which people headed. It provided cover for the duration of the precipitation. And the stall-holders in there certainly weren’t complaining when there was one of those occasional rain-induced influxes of potential customers.

Those who exited having availed of the under-canvas cover could not have helped but notice a snake draped round the neck of youngsters game for a close encounter with the reptile belonging to a Portadown-based petting zoo. A snake in County Armagh, albeit in close proximity to any number of apples, is something of a rarity.

The food stuff on offer was fresh and enticing. as were the apple-based liquid refreshments. Vegetables, fruit, fish, pork, cheeses, home-baking, with pride of place going to sublime apple tart. Isn’t the Women’s Institute a wonderful organisation? Something to suit every every palate and purse.

The live music was exceptional, too. If you have not yet heard or seen The Swingtime Starlets, I suggest you put that right at the first opportunity. How best to describe them? Professional, polished and playful with perfect synchronicity and harmonies, they’re a joy to watch. World War II swing music as good as any you will ever hear.

And who could ever have imagined a local band having the confidence to let rip with Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick In The Wall’ in rainy Richhill Square on a late-October afternoon? ‘Catch 22’ did that - and they did it very, very well. Respect.

Dr Alan Turtle, one of Richhill Harvest Apple Fayre’s four-strong group of organisers, told the Gazette, “I haven’t got exact numbers, but I reckon about 2.500 were there on Saturday.

“This is Ireland, so there’s never any guarantee of good weather. Thankfully it picked up after 12 o’clock when The Swingtime Starlets came on.

“This was our eighth year and it was the first time that we’d really had issues with the weather. It wasn’t the sunny, warm day we had in 2021, but the afternoon was pretty good. The traders were happy and that’s important because if they’ve had a good day, hopefully they’ll come back next year.”

And his overall assessment? “It was a five-day festival and we’re very happy with how it went. The marquee was packed for Wednesday night’s community quiz; we couldn’t have fitted any more in.

“Thursday night’s cookery demonstration by Molly Cunningham from Killyleagh in County Down, was really, really good, for craic and banter as much as anything else. Undoubtedly it was one of the best bits of the whole festival. The marquee was about 80% full, but I think that if we were ever to have Molly back she’d fill the place.

“On Friday night the Methodist Church did an ‘Alternative Hallowe’en’ which had activities for kids and a lot of arty stuff. They also laid on a barbecue and at 8.30 there was a fireworks display. There must have been 3,000-4,000 in The Square for that. It was absolutely packed and the fireworks were wonderful. Again the marquee was used for teas and coffees and apple tarts, all of which went down very well on what was a cold night.

“On Sunday we’d a cross-community service. Yes, we would have liked a fuller attendance, but it was still a reasonable crowd.”

Twelve months earlier I had attended my first Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre. I enoyed it so much that I committed to returning to the October 2022 version. And I'm very glad that I did.

