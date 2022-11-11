Council giving away free trees as part of Queen's Green Canopy project

THE Council is set to play a key role in championing The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative in the borough by providing 10,000 free tree packs and encouraging individuals, groups, communities, schools and businesses to plant trees in Her late Majesty’s name.

This unique tree planting initiative, which was created to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, has been extended until the end of March 2023 to give people across the nation the opportunity to plant trees in memory of the longest-reigning monarch.

Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield planted a tree at Edenvilla Park in Portadown last week to launch this initiative.

He commented, “I’m delighted to honour Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by planting a tree in her name. This is a fitting tribute to Her Majesty given her passion for spending time in the great outdoors and being surrounded by nature.

“Thanks to this initiative, many people in the borough can join me in celebrating her remarkable 70-year reign and paying tribute to her extraordinary service to her country and her people.

“I would encourage anyone interested in supporting this initiative to register their interest and work with us to ensure a good spread of new trees are planted across the borough.

“Together we can create a lasting living legacy to Her Majesty and protect the local environment for future generations.”

The tree planted at Edenvilla Park is now one of a million trees planted in Her Majesty’s name.

People requesting a tree pack as part of this initiative are encouraged to plant trees in private gardens, community gardens, memorial gardens, residential areas, shared green spaces, school grounds or within the grounds of any business premises.

Tree packs will include three different bare root native tree whips from the following mix of species: Alder, Cherry, Birch, Oak, Hazel and Rowan. One tree pack is available per person.

Tree packs can be collected from any local household recycling centre in January in time for the tree planting season, which runs until March.

Alternatively, anyone who does not have their own land to plant a tree can choose to plant a tree at one of four community planting events across the borough on the following fixed dates at 11am: Edenvilla Park, Portadown on Saturday, December 10; Loughbrickland Park on Saturday, January 21; Rathfriland Community Centre on Saturday, February 4; and Ardress House on Saturday, February 11.

To request a tree pack, simply complete an online registration form at armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/queensgreencanopy

Anyone who requests a tree pack is asked to record their tree’s location to an online map at queensgreencanopy.org

For further information, contact chris.mccarney@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk