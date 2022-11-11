Powerful new play for Market Place Theatre

‘AFTER Melissa’ is a new play by Jane Coyle, set in the 1950s in Donegal and the exotic Egyptian city of Alexandria, and destined for The Market Place Theatre stage.

An Irish writer, Eamon Query, has returned to his home place in Donegal after living and working for some years in Alexandria. With him is a silent, introverted little girl, the orphaned daughter of a nightclub dancer called Melissa, his former lover. The two have moved around together to the Greek island of Corfu and now to his family home overlooking the wild Atlantic.

Quiery is writing a memoir of his years in Alexandria, struggling to pin down his complex relationships with two women, Melissa and the wealthy socialite Justine, with whom he had a clandestine love affair. They are never far from his thoughts as he slowly reconciles what it means to be home, to belong, to find a permanent place for himself and the child. Lyrical reminiscences of his colourful past in Alexandria are punctuated by sardonic, humorous observations of the community and family he thought he knew so well.

Belfast-based actor Ruairi Conaghan – fresh from touring his own solo play Lies Where It Falls - leads a multi-cultural cast, which includes Caitriona Hinds, Sanja Nović, Fadl Mustapha and Emily Bagnall.

The play is inspired by The Alexandria Quartet by Lawrence Durrell, one of the great novels of the 20th century.

‘After Melissa’ will be staged at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre on Friday, November 11, at 8pm. Tickets priced £15 and £13 (concession), and can be booked through the Box Office on 03300 561 025, or online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre

