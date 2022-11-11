Tree-mendous Gosford Forest Park takes two tourism titles

MARKETHILL’S award-winning Gosford Forest Park has another string to its bow after scooping two top tourism titles.

And all associated with the attraction – which has undergone a complete transformation in recent years to boost its potential – are justly proud of its achievements.

The accolades are made all the more special given that Gosford is the only County Armagh recipient to be named among the winners at the Holiday at Home Staycation Awards NI 2022.

Gosford - which attracts over half a million visitors a year and is one of Northern Ireland’s most popular destinations for outdoor recreation – grabbed gongs for ‘Forest Park of the Year’ and ‘Children’s Activity of the Year’.

These inaugural awards are all about honouring and recognising those who make holidaying at home great.

The crème de la crème of Northern Ireland’s hospitality and tourism industry joined host Pamela Ballantine at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast, recently to celebrate the best-in-class of food, accommodation, leisure and entertainment providers - all of whom were nominated and voted for by the public.

Over 30 categories were up for grabs encompassing an array of businesses – pubs, restaurants, B&Bs, hotels, coffee shops, static and touring caravan sites, glamping sites and food takeaways, to name but a few.

Accepting both awards on behalf of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Deputy Lord Mayor Tim McClelland said he was “delighted” to do so.

“Gosford Forest Park is now rightfully recognised by the public as the jewel in the crown of forest parks in Northern Ireland, offering the best adventure and inclusive play facilities for children,” said Councillor McClelland.

“Thanks to everyone who voted and to the council staff who do a superb job managing and maintaining it all year round.

“Since the council took over the recreation management of this stunning 240-acre diverse woodland and open parkland in 2019, we have led on implementing a £5m multi-phase development plan.

“Now, three years on, a swathe of improvements have transformed Gosford Forest Park into a five-star adventure-packed visitor destination where people of all ages and abilities can enjoy an unrivalled range of outdoor pursuits.”

Gosford now boasts 16km of walking, horse riding, mountain bike and pump track trails, a first-of-its-kind giant-sized outdoor adventure children’s play area made up of five iconic super structures and linked by a 3km woodland trail, accessible glamping eco-pods, ample parking spaces, a deer park, children’s play park and a caravan and camping park.

The hugely successful All Out Trekking project, delivered in partnership with Disability Sport NI, has provided opportunities for people with disabilities or restricted mobility to access the forest’s walking and mountain biking trails using four-wheeled, battery powered buggies.

The council plans to further enhance the visitor experience at Gosford Forest Park and support the long-term sustainability and growth of rural tourism in the borough.

To find out more about the activities available at Gosford Forest Park, visit getactiveabc.com