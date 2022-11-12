'A child could die if something isn't done to ease pressure'

A PARENT has expressed their concern a child could die if something isn’t done to ease the pressure on the Paediatric A&E at Craigavon Area Hospital

They claimed the unit simply does not have enough staff to handle the sheer volume of patients they are seeing.

In its response the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said their emergency departments - like all such departments across Northern Ireland - have been ‘exceptionally busy and remain very challenging’.

They also pointed to a rise in infections, usually seen much later in winter.

Raising concerns about the department the concerned parent, who did not wish to be identified said, “Subsequent to three recent visits I can state without doubt that they are severely understaffed and oversubscribed and as a result the patients are suffering.

“The waiting room is constantly overcrowded and spilling out on to the corridor.”

On one night, they said, there were over 15 people in the corridor alone.

They added, “Inside was like a cattle mart with every single seat occupied.

“Strollers, baby seats, prams everywhere. Patients waiting so long to be seen no matter how hard the nurses worked they could never get on top of the surge in numbers. Overcrowding that you couldn't so much as get a pram through without people jostling to move aside.

“My estimate was over 30 children waiting to be seen and each with their own adult. It was chaotic. two nurses, possibly two Doctors (maybe junior Doctors) no Paeds Doctor for almost nine hours.

“The catchment area for A&E is colossal, impossible for the hospital to cater for.

“Parents are sitting without nappies/wipes/milk/food for their sick children and not so much as a water cooler available that you could take a sip of water. No one has ever even had the sense to put a vending machine near this area which absolutely bewilders me.

“Surely hungry little patients and parents are much worse than the regular variety of just sick, sore, anxious and tired?

“I am NOT in any way blaming the staff on the floor, not at all, from what I can see in Paeds they are severely overworked and understaffed.

“Simply put that will not hold up in the long run. Staff will leave, no one will want to work there and patients will again suffer.

“I do not want to hear they don’t have the money, or they cannot afford staff etc they absolutely do! They simply need to allocate it properly!

“If you need A&E for a sick child I can recommend without hint of hesitation that you drive on by and go straight to the Royal.

“My fear is someday very soon a family is going to lose a child because CAH simply do not have enough staff to handle the sheer volume of patients.

“But... Nothing is ever done.”

A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said, “Like all Emergency Departments in Northern Ireland, our Emergency Departments have been exceptionally busy and remain very challenging. The paediatric Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital is seeing very high numbers of young children for this time of year, because of a rise in infections usually seen in much later in winter.

“As a result of this we are unfortunately seeing longer waiting times and crowded areas, which can be difficult and distressing for both parents and child.

“Our hard-working staff continue to provide care and treatment to patients with emergency medical conditions attending our Emergency Departments.

“Staff are doing everything they can to make patients comfortable and treat everyone as safely and quickly as possible, with the resources we have available.

“We absolutely understand and recognise that parents may be concerned and anxious if their child is unwell. We appeal to everyone to please remember to Phone First if you are thinking of coming before 9pm (Monday – Friday) to our Emergency Departments with urgent but not life threatening symptoms - Tel: 0300 123 3 11.

“It is absolutely vital that people only attend our Emergency Departments if they require emergency treatment and consider using other options (GP, local pharmacies, MIU, GP Out of Hours etc..) where appropriate.

“We also have a range of materials on our social media channels from our Paediatric team giving the rise in infections for this time of year.

“We take all concerns about the care we provide extremely seriously and we encourage any patient who has concerns about our services to make a complaint by contacting our Service User Feedback team. Each complaint is fully investigated before we send a comprehensive response back to the person making the complaint. The team can be contacted by telephoning (028) 3756 4600 or by emailing serviceuserfeedback@southerntrust.hscni.net”