Christmas Country Music Showtime at Market Place

THE popular “Christmas Country Music Showtime” with the stars returns next month.

Back by overwhelming demand to the Market Place Theatre, Armagh the show takes place on Wednesday, December 28.

Show organiser Sean Wallace says its just great to be back, three years is a long time and he promises a real cracking night of entertainment, not to be missed!

Sean said, “Topping the bill, Ireland’s 1st Lady of Country, Susan McCann - she will be joined on stage by her granddaughter Sinead Heaney and between them they will sing your favourite Susan McCann hits!

“The true voice of country Mr Joe Moore will be with us, plus Co Down’s finest balladeer Terry Cowan who is sure to have everyone singing along with some leading all time favourites, you will love him, what a voice.”

Taking the Country Music scene by storm at the minute, are two young talented stars Kelan Browne from Co.Donegal and RachelMcConnell from Co.Fermanagh, who will be making their first Market Theatre appearance.

All the above artists are in the company of Gerard Dornan and Country Harmony who completes this star-studded show which will be hosted by Sean Wallace.

• Show starts at 8PM

• Tickets are available from Box-office Tel. 02837 521821

• £20 each!

Sean added, “Let’s hope all you country fans can join us, grab your tickets now! These tickets are also the ideal gift for under the Christmas tree!”