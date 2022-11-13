Richhill District gift two trees in Queen's memory

RICHHILL District LOL No. 2 were pleased to gift Hamiltonsbawn Primary School and Hardy Memorial Primary School a beautiful Rowan tree and a commemorative plaque recently.

This initiative was to celebrate the incredible achievement of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on reaching her Platinum anniversary.

The planting of these trees at each school symbolises a permanent reminder of this important occasion.

Each tree was planted by Worshipful District Master Bro John Barron, along with school principal, Derek Hutchinson, Hamiltonsbawn Primary School, and vice-principal, Helen Wilson Hardy Memorial Primary School.

Bro John was accompanied by school pupils and District Secretary, Bro James Speers, District Chaplain, Bro Sandy Hewitt and District Treasurer, Bro Ryan Scott.

The trees were accompanied with plaques detailing the reason for the presentation and bearing the District and School logos.

These trees, indeed, this occasion, emphasises and cements the connections of the community to the Royal Family, to national institutions, to the Union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and indeed to culture and heritage.

Richhill District are immensely proud that the entire community embraced the celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

Richhill District LOL No.2 had planned this initiative for early September when schools returned after the summer holidays and before the passing of our late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.