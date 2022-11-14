Irwin attends Remembrance Sunday events

NEWRY & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has represented the constituency at a number of Remembrance Sunday events.

As usual, Mr Irwin commenced the day in Richhill for a wreath laying at the cenotaph and then laid a wreath at the cenotaph in Markethill. Later in evening he attended the special service in Mountnorris organised annually by the UDR Regimental Association.

The service is dedicated to the memory of those members of the security forces who were murdered during the troubles and especially at Glenanne whilst protecting the citizens of Northern Ireland.

Mr Irwin said, “Remembrance Sunday is a very poignant and reflective day as we pause to remember the great sacrifice made by our service men and women in two world wars and conflicts since, including members of the security forces murdered during the troubles in Northern Ireland.”

He concluded, “As the years move on, the importance of Remembrance day grows stronger as we ensure that the heroic sacrifices made are never forgotten. The freedoms we all enjoy today were hard fought and we owe a massive debt of gratitude to all in our armed forces. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.”