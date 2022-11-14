Sectarian graffiti scrawled at church

SINN Féin Councillor, Declan Murphy, has unreservedly condemned the sectarian graffiti daubed on the wall of St Teresa’s Church, Tullyherron,on Sunday night.

“This cowardly act was perpetrated under the cover of darkness in a place of worship which is open to all of the community.

“Tullyherron is a very quiet, welcoming, area and it should not have to wake up to graffiti that is meant to intimidate and create community tensions. If that was the intention behind those who committed this crime, then they have failed.

“If people want to express an opinion or pursue a particular line of politics there are many avenues open to them.

“Having spoken to some local people I am satisfied they are intent on removing this graffiti and putting this incident behind them.

“I have reported this incident and would appeal to anyone with information to contact the PSNI.”