Manchester City star seeking the catch of the day!

A FISHING-mad Manchester City star is Antrim-bound after reading about a monster trout caught in the Sixmile first highlighted in the Guardian!

Back in July Barry McGuigan managed to pull a massive fresh water brown trout from the depths.

And it seems that the massive catch was one for the record books - as the fishing fraternity reckoned it was the biggest ‘brown’ netted in the area for 30-years.

And after seeing the picture, soccer star Phil Foden decided that he too fancied a crack at landing the catch of the day!

The 20-year-old midfield star has revealed that he now plans to head to the very same spot on the Sixmile during the off-season to try his luck.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Jim Montgomery said he was guaranteed a warm welcome in the town.

“The meandering tranquility of the Sixmile Water will be an ideal way for Phil Foden to relax away from the bright lights and pressured environment of the Premiership especially after the season just finished,” said the lifelong Liverpool fan.

“We have some excellent accommodation providers nearby so I recommend he takes the opportunity to relax, enjoy the local hospitality and taste some outstanding food in our restaurants.

“Most of all, let’s hope he has the excitement of catching a big one, and shares a positive experience with his over 1.3million followers on social media!

“It’s well known even to a Liverpool supporter like myself how talented a footballer Phil is and if his angling skills are on a par with his footballing talent I am sure his visit to the Sixmile will be a fruitful one.”