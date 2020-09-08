A helping hand to a rising star!

LOCAL sports star Fionnuala Mulholland is one of seven young stars across a range of sporting disciplines to have been given a boost this year thanks to the Phoenix Natural Gas Sports Bursary Programme.

Designed to fuel sporting ambitions, the Phoenix Natural Gas Sports Bursary helps athletes competing locally and internationally reach their potential by contributing to the costs of equipment, training or travel to enable local athletes compete on the global stage.

The 13-year old gymnast and trampolinist from Glenavy is the current Northern Ireland Trampolining and Double Mini Trampolining Champion in her age category and is part of the current Great Britain Double Mini Trampoline squad.

Training six days a week in addition to monthly squad camps in England, the Phoenix Natural Gas Sports Bursary will be used to help Fionnuala with the costs of travelling for training and with competition and entrance fees.

Jonathan Martindale, Director of Business Development at Phoenix Natural Gas, said they were pleased to support her meteoric rise,

“The Phoenix Natural Gas Sports Bursary Programme was established some time ago to assist promising local athletes in achieving their goals by making a contribution to cover some of the costs associated with their development within their chosen sporting field,” he explained.

“Fionnuala’s drive, talent and determination to succeed is hugely impressive.

“We are delighted to play a small part in helping Fionnuala achieve her sporting ambitions and wish her every success in the coming years.”

For more information on Phoenix’s sports bursary scheme, visit www.phoenixnaturalgas.com