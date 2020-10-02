Antrim clubs urged to apply for COVID pack

SOUTH Antrim MP Paul Girvan has called on local sports clubs to take advantage of the COVID Sport Safety Pack Programme launched this week by the Department for Communities.

The scheme will provide sporting clubs and organisations with PPE and other safety equipment to assist with the safe return of training and events for sporting organisations.

“With the return of many sporting clubs and organisations to training and other events, local clubs now have the opportunity to receive a free COVID Sport Safety Pack to assist with their safe return.

“The packs provided by Sport NI will be available to any organisation that has a primary role in delivering sport and physical recreation.

“The pack will include disinfectant wipes, hand sanitiser, face masks, gloves, aprons, face shields and important safety information.

“I know for many clubs across South Antrim, the return to sport in this new environment has been difficult and I believe these packs will play an important role in keeping people safe.

“I would encourage all sporting clubs and organisations across South Antrim to express their interest in receiving the pack with Sport NI.

“Given the leading role that sports clubs played in the collective response in the battle against COVID-19, it is imperative they now get the support that they need.

“My office and I stand ready to help and support any club or group who need assistance in applying.”