Maine Castle net cash for sick kids

PLAYERS and coaches from the Borough’s newest football club have been on the ball recently to raise cash for sick children.

Owner of Pizza Boss and Co, sponsors of Maine Castle FC, Faron Coulter kindly donated 50p of each order made on two bust Saturday evenings.

Inspired by that, Maine Castle FC then matched their donation raising a fabulous £325.

A Club spokesman has acknowledged the support that has made their fundraising drive possible,

“We would like to thank The Entertainer toy store at The Junction for their kind donation and for the helping us to gather up all the toys.

“PizzaBoss & Co and Maine Castle would also like to thank everyone for their donations and support.

“The money was raised will be shared by the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children and the Children’s Ward at Antrim Area Hospital.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639