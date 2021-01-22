Randalstown Ladies are Lockdown Legends!

RANDALSTOWN Ladies Hockey Club have said they are ‘thrilled’ after they were crowned Lockdown Legends by the judges at Ulster Hockey.

The competition involved clubs across the province describing what they to help gain or maintain members during the lockdown periods - all in just 150 words.

Randalstown's entry has won them a visit from the Hockey Huskey and a special guest is going to take a training session for their Junior section.

So what was their winning submission? well, here it is in full:

‘RLHC have worked tremendously hard keeping our members involved, and subsequently gaining new members in various ways.

‘In May we challenged the club to run, cycle, swim etc 5000km, for Friends of the Cancer Centre raising an impressive £1,290.

‘We started pre-season fitness early, inviting our U15s, complying with all COVID regulations. When we couldn't train together we held online HIIT sessions taken by 1XI coach Zoe Wilson.

‘To give back to our players we decided to offer extra skill clinics taken by Zoe Wilson on Friday evenings.

‘For our Juniors we held a summer camp, online skill challenges and a Hallowe’en fancy dress competition.

‘Outside of playing hockey, we celebrated our players and members with an outdoor Awards Evening with Antrim Mayor presenting the award. We also held a Hallowe’en Zoom quiz for everyone, and we are currently fundraising by selling online raffles for a Christmas Hamper’.

By any standard it was an impressive response to unprecedented times.

Speaking this week, a Club spokesperson said they were proud to notch up a win - albeit off the pitch!

“Randalstown Ladies Hockey Club are delighted to have won and would like to thank Ulster Hockey for picking them as the winners.

“We are very proud as a Club to gain recognition for all the hard work completed since the season was disrupted and we would also like to thank everyone who has been involved in the activities.”