£10k funding boost for 'virtual' fitness classes

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Council has secured £10,000 of funding to help local people Get MORE Active!

Following the continued success of MORE Live, the council is expanding its online offering of virtual fitness classes.

Funded by Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership and Sport NI, the new MORE Active programme has a range of classes all of which are suitable for young people and the older generation, - but absolutely anybody can enjoy them.

MORE Active will operate the same way as MORE Live with all classes free of charge and accessible by anyone.

Suitable for the first-time beginners to the fitness fanatics, users will be able to live stream fitness classes at set times of the day, as well as having access to a back catalogue of pre-recorded classes at any time.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Jim Montgomery has welcomed the move.

“I am delighted we are expanding our online offering of these much-loved fitness classes,” he said.

“We have received so much positive feedback with over 25,000 views to date.

“The latest restrictions have resulted in our leisure centres closing, so this new range of taster sessions will hopefully keep everyone active, in particular kids, teenagers and older folk until our leisure centres reopen.

“This week we are also supporting the ‘Choose to Live Better’ festival which aims to encourage people to take positive steps in making healthier lifestyle choices.

“By participating in these taster sessions, users will be taking the first steps into a more active, healthy lifestyle which can potentially have long term health benefits.

“MORE Active also includes classes such as Active Pregnancy which demonstrate suitable exercises for women both during and after pregnancy.

“Mental well-being is also extremely important, so we have new sessions that aim to improve your mental health including mindfulness, yoga and Tai Chi.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved and take advantage of these free fitness sessions, should your goal be health, fitness or mental wellbeing.”

For more information including class timetables, the class archive or to access the live stream, visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.

gov.uk/MORELive