Historic victory for Boyd in Asian Le Mans series

TEMPLEPATRICK race driver Wayne Boyd is celebrating this week after playing a key role in a historic victory in Abu Dhabi.

United Autosports won the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series LMP3 Championship after the #23 crew of Wayne Boyd, Manuel Maldonado and Rory Penttinen won the final race of the series in Abu Dhabi.

The team also scored a 1-2-3 historic podium lockout with the #3 AERO Ligier JS P320 of Jim McGuire, Duncan Tappy and Andrew Bentley finishing second and the #2 crew of Ian Loggie, Andy Meyrick and Rob Wheldon finishing third.

The crew of Wayne Boyd, Manuel Maldonado and Rory Penttinen won the race from second on the grid, marking their third visit to the top step of the podium in the championship.

United Autosports also finished second in the LMP3 championship, after Jim McGuire, Duncan Tappy and Andrew Bentley in the #3 AERO Ligier JS P320 notched up a second and third.

Completing their podium lockout was the #2 crew of Ian Loggie, Andy Meyrick and Rob Wheldon, who crossed the line third in their race.

he trio also finished fourth in the championship standings at the end of the four race series.

United Autosports Asian Le Mans Series LMP3 championship win follows their record breaking year in 2020 where they won the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Le Mans 24 Hours and the European Le Mans Series in both LMP2 and LMP3.

Over the course of the four race series, held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Autosports scored three wins, three pole positions and eight podiums.

The next race for the team is the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring, held on March 18-20.

And Wayne Boyd has every reason to be upbeat,

“What a day! My 50th race with United,” he said.

“A race win and the Asian Le Mans Series Championship win – it couldn’t have gone any better.

“A fantastic job by everyone. Both Rory and Manuel did great stints and the guys gave us a fantastic car – everyone played their part.

“It is fantastic for United to have a podium lockout. It’s not very often you see that and it speaks volumes about the team.

“They’ve done a phenomenal job throughout this series and they always do. A huge thanks to everyone.”