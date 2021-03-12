Allen 'lucky to get nil' - but it's not all bad!

WORLD number 11 Mark Allen is picking up the pieces this week after his Gibraltar Open run was brought to an abrupt halt by Judd Trump.

Trump took less than an hour to dismantle the Antrim man 4-0 in trhe quarter finals - packing in breaks of 131 and 104 along the way.

Speaking afterwards, the dejected local man said he was ‘lucky to get nil’.

“When you’re struggling with yourself it’s when you play the top players that you get found out,” he said.

Allen had made it through to the last eight with an impressive 4-1 win over Ricky Walden.

But his struggle to find form was to the fore in the previous round when he met promising 15-year-old Iulian Bolko - who is ranked 119 in the world.

The youngster put the former Masters champ under pressure from the start taking it all the way to the decider - which Allen won with a fluke on the black!

But the tournament was far from a complete loss for the local ace.

Mark set a new record for duplicate breaks by one player in a single frame on his way to a 4-0 win over Jamie Curtis-Barrett in round one of the Open on Thursday.

He compiled two breaks of 70 in the second frame to eclipse the previous record of two 64 breaks, which was set by Gerard Greene.

He also had breaks of 75 and 52 in his whitewash victory.

By his own admission, Allen has struggled to find his best form this season.

The highlight of his 2020-21 campaign so far was his victory in the Champion of Champions invitation tournament in November.

The 35-year-old's compatriot and practice partner Jordan Brown lost 4-3 to Rod Lawler in the first round of the Gibraltar Open at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes despite putting together the best two frames of the match - 88 and 92.

Brown was a shock winner of the Welsh Open in Newport last month, defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan 9-8 in a thrilling final.