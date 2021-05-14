Locals urged to 'get on yer bike'

GETTING on your bike will soon be even more attractive as the Borough is set to benefit from new bicycle stands.

Encouraging you to ditch your car for a greener way of travelling, these stands will be installed in town centres, parks and open spaces across the Borough and will provide a safe place for people to lock up their bicycles while out and about.

The bespoke stands have been funded through the Recovery funding provided through the Departments for Communities, Infrastructure and Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

And Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Jim Montgomery hopes locals join the road to improved fitness.

“We welcome this funding which is being put to good use across the Borough,” he said.

“During the recent restrictions we have seen a lot more people out cycling and we are keen to continue to encourage this as society begins to get back to a level of normality.

“Not only does cycling bring many health benefits to our residents, but it also helps reduce congestion on our roads and improves air quality.

“Having these extra parking facilities for bicycles will help encourage people to travel in more environmentally friendly ways, whether they are shopping in our town centres or enjoying our beautiful parks and open spaces.”

In addition to the new bicycle stands, a bicycle hire pilot is being developed for Antrim town which will provide bikes for hire at key locations around the town.