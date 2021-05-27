101 wins for Rea

TEMPLEPATRICK race ace Jonathan Rea has clocked up his 101st World Superbike win.

The six-time champion led every lap of the first race of the season at Motorland Aragon to achieve the feat in emphatic fashion, taking the chequered flag some four seconds ahead of team-mate Alex Lowes.

On Sunday, Rea chalked up his 101st victory with a hard-earned win in tricky conditions in the Superpole race to increase his championship lead.

He then finished as the runner-up in the final race despite being pushed off the track into the gravel by American rider Garrett Gerloff while in the lead, regrouping to battle back for a valuable 20 points.

As he chases a seventh successive world title, Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi and eight-time world champion Marc Marquez lined up to congratulate Rea on his 100th win.

Rea leads the championship by 12 points going into round two next weekend at Estoril in Portugal.