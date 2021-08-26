Sporting bursary will help Ellie compete at World Championships

RANDALSTOWN’S Ellie Reid is jumping for joy having been selected as one of six sports stars across a range of sporting disciplines to be given a boost thanks to the Phoenix Natural Gas Sports Bursary Programme.

Designed to fuel sporting ambition, the Phoenix Natural Gas Sports Bursary helps athletes competing locally and internationally reach their potential by contributing to the cost of equipment, training and travel, enabling them to compete on the global stage.

Teenager Ellie competes in trampoline and double-mini trampoline and is making final preparations for competition at the Trampoline World Championships taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan in November 2021.

Having been assigned elite status by British Gymnastics during the pandemic, Ellie travels for specialist training five times a week in addition to attending Team GB training events and camps at the home of British gymnastics, Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

Ellie will utilise the Sports Bursary support to help with the costs of travel to national training events and associated kit.

Jonathan Martindale, Director of Business Development at Phoenix Natural Gas, said he hoped the bursary would help the local girl reach her full potential.

“The Phoenix Natural Gas Sports Bursary Programme was established to help promising local athletes achieve their goals by making a contribution to help with costs associated with their development within their chosen sporting field,” he said.

“After a year like no other where coronavirus restrictions have significantly impacted training and competition opportunities, Ellie has shown incredible determination and tenacity in adapting her training and ensuring she remained at the level required to successfully compete as part of Team GB at the upcoming World Championships.

“We are delighted to play a small part in helping Ellie achieve her sporting ambitions and wish her every success in the coming years.”

For more information on Phoenix’s sports bursary scheme, visit www.phoenixnaturalgas.com/about-us/

phoenix-group/corporate-responsibility