Rally Champion dedicates win to his late father

RANDALSTOWN rally driver Johnnie Mulholland and co-driver Calum Maguire have been named as the first British Rally Champions of 2021, by scooping the Academy Trophy Title at the Beatson’s Building Supplies Mull Rally.

And the 23-year-old Ford Fiesta R2T pilot has dedicated his win to his late dad John, the popular car dealer who passed away in 2019.

“To say I`m pleased is a bit of an understatement” says Mulholland.

“It really is an honour to be at the top step this year; I am thrilled

“On a personal note, I’d like to dedicate this championship win and my success this year to my Dad, without a doubt, he was my biggest fan and supporter; doing his job looking after me for sure.”