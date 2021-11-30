Dylan is crowned British Champion!

THE British Taekwondo Council held its annual British TAGB Championships last week at the Skydome in Coventry.

There were over 3,000 people in attendance, including 1,200 Taekwondo students from across the UK who had gathered to compete in the Patterns, Sparring and Team events.

Six members from Antrim TAGB were there too - and they certainly made their presence felt!

Lloyd Neeson, a 4th Dan Black Belt Instructor, participated in Sparring - while 2nd Dan Black Belt Instructor Leah Neeson took part in the Patterns.

Brian Hood tried his hand in the Sparring, while fellow Green Belt Sharon Hood participated in Patterns.

Last, but by no means least, 1st Dan Black Belt Ewan Hood participated in Sparring while 2nd Dan Black Belt Dylan Downey took part in Sparring.

All performed well, but the Antrim Club achieved two magnificent results - a Bronze for Ewan and Gold for Dylan!

Ewan and Dylan both competed in the same Sparring Division, the Black Belt Heavyweight Cadets U18. It a a very large division consisting of 12 top students fighting for the honours.

Sixteen-year-old Ewan moved up from the U16 division, and this was his first attempt fighting in the U18 Cadets, though you would not have guessed it. He had no fear and eventually achieved a fantastic third place for his determination and grit.

Seventeen-year-old Dylan Downey was crowned British Cadets U18 TKD Champion following an impressive display.

Dylan showed his ability from the outset and was on top form during the bouts.

He overwhelmed and destroyed all of his opponents to secure a well deserved place in the final.

Dylan produced another assured display in that showdown to make sure neither the occasion nor his opponent got the better of him to be crowned British Champion 2021 in superb style!

Dylan also achieved the U16 British Title when he was 14-years-old.

That’s back to back British titles - a fantastic achievement to have on his Taekwondo Fighting CV.

For any further information on Antrim Taekwondo Club (TAGB) Please contact Mr Lloyd Neeson 4th Dan Instructor 07475 344466.