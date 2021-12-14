Ellie ends the year on a high as NI Champion

RANDALSTOWN teenager Ellie Reid has ended the year on a high.

The 16-year-old, a pupil of Dunclug College, trains at Flight Gymnastics Academy,.

She completed her last competition of the season last Sunday and finished Northern Ireland Ladies Open Champion on trampoline and DMT.

It was a great finish to her 2021.

In the last six months, after a challenging time due to the pandemic with no competitions, Ellie has become now British Open Junior Champion in Trampoline and DMT, was tenth in the World Age Championships in Azerbaijan and now her latest achievement.

Ellie and her Mum Alyson would like to thank every one for their support, including Flight Gymnastics Academy, coach Simon Flannery and all her sponsors, as Ellie moves into Seniors next year.