Boccia and Basketball clubs are represented at Antrim meeting

TWO locally-based clubs have been represented at the Disability Sport NI AGM at Antrim’s Dunsilly Hotel.

As part of DSNI and Progressive Building Society’s three-year partnership to deliver active recreation programmes for disabled people in every council area, 13 regional teams received funding support to assist with restarting their programmes coming out of lockdown.

Since 2019, DSNI and Progressive Building Society have developed almost 30,000 participant opportunities to improve the health and wellbeing of people with disabilities across Northern Ireland.

Representatives from NI Knights Wheelchair Basketball Club, which operates from Antrim Forum, and eight other regional clubs from across Northern Ireland attend.

Meanwhile, a group from Antrim Boccia Club and eight other regional clubs were also at the event.