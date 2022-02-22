Logan's Run! Young Motocross rider is looking forward to yet another successful season

A YOUNG motocross rider is looking forward to another successful season and has thanked the sponsors who have supported him so far.

Samuel Logan has just turned 13 and has enjoyed top placings at Ulster and Scotland Championshop level in the last four years, constantly in the silverware.

His proud dad Joseph hails from Antrim town, where his grandparents still reside.

Joseph himself has a background in motorcycle racing and Samuel’s sister also takes part, making every weekend away a real family affair.

Local businesses have flocked to support Joseph, including Townparks Car Sales, Discount Beds, Rainey’s fish and chips, Moto Shox, the Barbour Station, Wilson Craig Racing, Firgrove Pet Resort, MB Performance Racing, MB14 Products, The Jeanery and Onion Boxes.

Proud dad Joseph said: “Samuel works really hard and is doing really well and has picked up loads of awards, not bad for a kid of just 13.

“Things have just escalated for him, he is so dedicated, he always puts the work in and we are really grateful to all the sponsors who have supported him.

“We are always on the lookout for new sponsors who can help Samuel reach his best potential.

“We are looking forward to the season ahead and can’t wait to see what he produces.

Samuel can be found at Loganracing#66 on most social media channels.

To speak to Joseph about sponsorship opportunities, contact 07711800769.