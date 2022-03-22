Boat Club floats idea of Water Sports Centre

ANTRIM Boat Club is in talks with the council to land funding for a new Water Sports Centre at the Lough.

The news came as Commodre John Elliott revealed that the Club had grown during the pandemic.

“It is great to be writing this club update as we are approaching the end of restrictions, which has influenced not only all of us, but also every single nation,” he said.

“Restrictions have been relaxed; however, case numbers remain high. We are no longer required to adhere to government guidance however, we all have a responsibility to make individual and personal choices that provides us with reassurance and helps to protect us.

“It is a relief that many of our members who suffered Covid, have recovered sufficiently and are active again.

“It is also remarkable that our club has grown in numbers and stature during this difficult period. I can only pay thanks to the hard work of our committee, and their continuous effort.”

Phase 1 of the club’s development plan nears completion with the lift installation and veranda replacement.

“Both Charlie and I has had several meetings with Antrim and Newtownabbey Council recently to discuss funding applications for Phase 2 of our development.

“The construction of a Water Sports Centre would help to secure the future of sailing and water sports in Antrim Bay and the future of Antrim Boat Club. Plans already drafted, can be available to all members as soon as possible.”

He added: “It is great to see work at the caravan park progressing, and the addition of pods is certainly bringing new life along our laneway. Work is nearing completion on our new entrance, I would like to thank Gordon Rowan for his generous offers regarding our gates and the supply and fitting of our new front door.

“Plans to reorganize the boat parks and allocation of moorings is currently under consideration by our new Jetty Master Bruce Ashton, assisted by Ivan Myles. Both men will be more than happy to discuss plans or address any concerns that you may have.

“A clean-up day will take place on Saturday April 2 at 10am and all members are encouraged to lend a hand. A little help goes a long way and many hands makes light work. Please come along, make your individual contribution and help your fellow members.

“A beginners/refresher sailing courses are planned and information regarding content and schedule will be issued once details have been confirmed. Information will be available on our website.

“I would also like to thank our Sailing Secretary Alan Reilly and his team for a successful winter series. It has been great reading the reports featured in the Antrim Guardian, albeit with artistic license!”

The final race is scheduled for March 26, followed by prize giving in the clubhouse.

See page 45 for a report on Race 12.