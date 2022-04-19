Jude and Callum all set for National Stadium bouts

TWO young athletes from Antrim Amateur Boxing Club have been competing in Dublin over the Easter holidays.

Both unbeaten, another title to his collection, Callum McMillan has ten wins from ten fights.

He was also recently crowned was crowned Co. Antrim 3s Champion.

Relative newcomer Jude McLaughlin has six wins out of six so far.

The boys will be fighting on Monday and Tuesday at the National Stadium in the All Ireland Boy/Girl 1,2 and 3 National Championships, hoping to reach the finals by the weekend.

The boys were recently waved off on their travels with coach Gary Brady by sponsors, the Juice Bar at Antrim Forum.