Celebration event for darts champ

A CELEBRATION event for a local darts champ is taking place next week.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is hosting an evening for the World Darts Federation (WDF) World Champion, Neil Duff in his home town of Ballyclare.

Compered by the BBC’s Stephen Watson, the event will take place on Tuesday May 31, doors open at 7pm at Sixmile Leisure Centre in Ballyclare.

A number of complimentary tickets are available for the public by contacting Theatre at The Mill Box Office on T. 0300 123 7788 or www.theatreatthemill.com

Audience members are invited to celebrate Neil’s fantastic achievement and hear about his journey to success.