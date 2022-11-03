It's a night to cap them all!

A 17th century Gunpowder Plot-themed rhyme's opening line is: “Remember, remember the fifth of November.”

It is improbable that any member of Armagh Cricket Club will have needed to be reminded of the significance of that date this year, for November 5, 2022 promises to be a milestone occasion for The Mall-based men.

It's the launch of the 100 Caps Club in recognition and salutation of the 54 players who, since Armagh CC's formation in 1859, have made 100 or more appearances for the 1st XI.

Undoubtedly it will be a night of reflections, recollections, nostalgia and memories of past triumphs and defeats alike.

And, of course, it will also be an occasion on which the feats of old friends and former colleagues now departed will be recalled.

Club chairman Gareth McCarter, himself a centurion, said, “We’re looking forward to what we hope will be a night to remember in every sense - a happy, memorable occasion on which we re-live a fewfond memories, but also one on which we’ll remember a few old friends no longer with us.”

Given the decades which have passed since Armagh CC’s inception, obviously some of the earliest centurions have long since died.

But although they have gone, they have not been forgotten, a fact the chairman underlined a few weeks ago when he told the Gazette, “As far as we’re concerned, anybody who has played at 1st XI level for Armagh on 100 or more occasions has earned the right to membership of the new 100 Caps Club.

“And anybody means anybody, for even if they have passed on, we still want to recognise and honour the service they gave Armagh Cricket Club by presenting their families with the cap they earned.”

When the idea was first mooted he appealed to the Gazette for help in trying to trace descendants of deceased Armagh cricketing doyens. Via our print editions and social media outlets, we have endeavoured to do so.

As a result, at the last count, relatives of all but seven of those entitled to 100 Caps Club membership had been contacted.

Those to have played 100-plus 1st XI matches for Armagh (appearances in brackets) are: Reggie Stinson (596), 1973-2009; David Bullick (368), 1986-2019; George Elliott (355), 1956-89; Bob McKinley (317), 1912-40; Colin Russell (280), 1995-2022; Andrew Rennie (277), 1985-2006; Billy McKinley (273), 1925-53; Gareth McCarter (271), 2002-22; Mark Elliott (266), 1989-2020; Johnny Elliott (253), 1946-76.

Wilfred McDonough (249), 1920-41; Kenny Gordon (240), 1968-92; John Briggs (240), 1974-2004; Leslie Spearman (238), 1950-69; Jim Graham (230), 1945-81; Matthew Steenson (226), 2007-2022; Charlie Raynor (213), 1913-39; Harry Doyle (210), 2005-22; Jack Dawson (209), 1929-59; Harold Baxter (200).

Alec Stinson (188), 1965-92; David Carson (182), 1925-52; Michael Villiers (181), 1999-2019; Michael Hoey (173), 2009-22; Martin McConville (171), 1969-83; Chris Cairns (171), 1994-2007; Stuart Lester (169), 2001-21; Bobby Neville (168), 1954-77; Kieran McAuley (157), 1971-87; Harry Boyd (148), 2007-2022; Trevor Barnes (148),1959-87; Alan Dundas (143), 1990-2001; George Livingstone (142), 1925-39; Andrew Walbran (139), 1984-2015.

Andrew Bratten (135), 2000-19; Derek Little (130), 1972-90; Gareth Robinson (130), 1991-2013; Alan Whitcroft (128), 2002-22; George Breakey (126), 1964-95; Norman Graham (125), 1955-68); Philip Doyle (125), 2004-21; Bobby Barnes (122), 1925-39; Hampton Ewart (120), 1955-75; Billy Hill (115). 1946-81).

Kenny Edgar (110), 1995-2008; Lloyd Armstrong (109), 1946-54; Jamie Rogers (107), 2015-22; Alan Jones (106), 1987-93; Joe Thornbury (106), 1992-2006; Ronnie Scott (105), 1948-71; Dean Lester (101), 1997-2012.