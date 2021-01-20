PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Exceptional family home located just off Armagh's highly sought-after Rock Road

FIRST to appear in the Ulster Gazette's new Property of the Week feature, in conjunction with CPS, is this well maintained three-bedroom semi-detached home.

Located just off the highly sought-after Rock Road in Armagh, all of the city's amenities are close by.

The accommodation is arranged to provide three spacious bedrooms, a large kitchen / dining area, utility room, downstairs W/C, living room and a large main bathroom.

This is a truly exceptional family home and one not to be missed. To arrange a private viewing, please contact CPS on 028 3752 8888.

32 Rockfield Downs - guide price of £149,000.

Key features

Three double bedrooms

Large kitchen / dining area

Fully enclosed rear garden

UPVC Double glazed windows

Private driveway

Tastefully decorated bathroom

Located on the Rock Road



Accommodation

Hallway - 3.4m x 2.61m

On entrance to the property you are met with bright tiles that flow throughout the hallway. The hallway has space to compliment the bright decor that oozes class and allows for an airy feel. The hallway benefits from stylish spotlights and space under the stairs for storage.

Living room - 4.23m x 4.12m

Immediately you are greeted by wooden laminate flooring and neutrally decorated walls. The room boasts a fire place with stove and a granite hearth and granite surround. The living area has a double panel radiator and electrical / TV points fitted throughout.

Kitchen / Dining Area - 4.21m x 6.43m

Flowing in from your hallway the tiled flooring leads you to a bespoke, tastefully decorated kitchen with granite work tops and splash back. The substantially sized kitchen also offers Integrated oven, hobs and extractor fan, fridge and dish washer. There is ample Space for dining table. The kitchen gains plenty of natural light from the sliding patio doors to the rear.

Utility - 2.68m x 2.56m

The utility area accessed from the kitchen also boasts the same style with matching tiled flooring and granite worktops. The utility has built in storage units high and low and is fully plumbed for a washer and dryer and offers access to the downstairs WC and rear garden. I'm with access to rear, downstairs WC.

Downstairs WC - 1.83m x 1.51m

The downstairs bathroom has tiled flooring and boasts a two-piece suite comprising of a WC and wash hand basin.

First Floor

Main Bathroom - 3.45m x 2.43m

This bathroom finished to a high standard instantly captures your eye. The bathroom has tiled flooring that components the tiled surround for the bath and corner shower. The room also has partially tiled walls. This bathroom comprises of a 4-piece suite including corner shower, bath, WC and wash when basin. There is also the added feature of a heated towel rail.

Bedroom 1 - 4.19m x 2.53m

This double bedroom has laminate wooden flooring, with neutrally decorated walls. There are electrical sockets fitted throughout.

Main Bedroom - 3.43m x 3.38m

The main bedroom has laminate wooden flooring with neutrally painted walls and a feature wall. The bedroom benefits from a fitted wardrobe. There are electrical points situated throughout.

Bedroom 3 - 4.11m x 2.60m

The double bedroom has ample space for a double bed and a study area. There is laminate wooden flooring with neutral décor and the benefit of a substantial sized fitted wardrobe.

Exterior

On arrival to the residence you are greeted by a garden laid in lawn with a driveway that boasts ample space for three parked cars. To the rear the property benefits from a decking area, a patio area and a garden laid in lawn. The home also has a well-maintained flower bed and is totally enclosed at the rear.