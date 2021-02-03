PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Modern semi-detached located just off Armagh's prestigious Portadown Road

THIS week our Property of the Week in association with CPS is this property at 4 Killuney Park, Armagh.

This modern day semi-detached property in an exclusive development situated off the prestigious Portadown Road.

This property is tastefully decorated and well maintained throughout, offering fabulous family accommodation to include 3 bedrooms (master en-suite), bathroom, utility, reception area, kitchen/dining and ground floor WC.

A viewing of this property is highly recommended and be sure not to miss out on this opportunity by booking your viewing today with CPS Armagh.

Key Features

Boiler serviced yearly (GAS HEATING)

Floored roof space and attic ladder

uPVC double glazed windows

3 bedrooms (master en-suite)

Private off street driveway

Located on the main Armagh / Portadown road

First time buyer opportunity

Tastefully decorated interior

Accommodation

Entrance Hallway

This bright entrance hallway is very welcoming and provides access to the livingroom, kitchen and W/C.

Living room - 3.57m x 4.23m

This stunning living room is styled with wooden flooring and a feature red brick styled wall. The room offers TV & electrical sockets throughout.

Downstairs W/C - 1.73m x 1.17m

This two piece suite comprises of a W/C and a wash hand basin. The rooms offers tiled flooring and the familiar red brick feature walls.

Kitchen / Dining - 4.41m x 3.53m

Uniquely styled this kitchens offers something different than your everyday kitchen the focal point is the american diner styled booth ideal for dining. There kitchen offers high and low units throughout with tiled flooring. The kitchen offers an integrated oven with an overhead extractor fan. There are ample electrical sockets throughout the room.

Utility - 2.52m x 2.02m

High and low level fitted units with stainless steel sink and drainer. Plumbed for washing machine and tumble dryer. Ceramic floor tiling. Back door access to enclosed garden.

Main bedroom - 3.56m x 3.67m

The main bedroom offers carpeted flooring with a feature wallpaper wall. This large double room offers plenty of natural light and access to the ensuite.

En-suite - 2.75m x 1.17m

The ensuite offers tiled floors and walls to comprise of a three piece suite to offer a shower, W/C and a wash hand basin. An added extra of a towel radiator has been added.

Bathroom - 2.50m x 2.03m

A modern styled bathroom tastefully decorated with tiled floors and walls throughout. This three piece suite comprises of a free standing wash hand basin, W/C and walk in shower. This bathroom benefits from underfloor heating.

Bedroom 2 - 3.02m x 3.87m

This double bedroom offers carpeted flooring to include large sliding built in wardrobe. this front facing bedroom offers large amounts of natural light.

Bedroom 3 - 2.63m x 2.31m

The single bedroom which is the smallest of the three offers carpeted flooring with TV & electrical sockets and facing the front of the house offers plenty of natural light.

External

This ample sized garden benefits from a corner patio area ideal for entertaining. Giving access to the front of the property which a holds a private driveway for multiple cars.