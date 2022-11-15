Crucial AIL win for Armagh

by EVAN MORTON

CITY of Armagh travelled to Rifle Park on Saturday for a crucial AIL match with Banbridge who were looking to bounce back after a heavy defeat in Dublin the previous week.

Chris Parker had predicted the Ulster derby would be a close encounter and this proved the case with both sides displaying incredible defence in a match that the Palace Grounds side edged home victorious 7-10.

Evin Crummie kicked off for Armagh but it was Banbridge that took the initiative, assisted by a couple of early penalties. The County Down side went through multiple phases and they pinned Armagh back in their 22 with Rob Lyttle always looking for a gap to exploit. A penalty to the visitors helped relieve the pressure and Armagh countered with Crummie making a break down the right wing and winning a penalty. From a lineout on the Bann 22, Armagh set up a driving maul which the home side collapsed and a penalty in front of the posts was dispatched by Kyle Faloon for a 0-3 lead with 8 minutes played.

Armagh then suffered a huge blow when captain, Nigel Simpson left the field following a head injury. James Crummie joined the action as Banbridge had a promising attack in the Armagh 22 only for a knock on letting Armagh clear. The visitors then enjoyed some possession and winger Dylan Nelson made a dangerous break only to lose possession in the Bann 22. Armagh looked to spread the ball but were dealt another blow with centre Ross Taylor retiring hurt. With 20 minutes played, both sides had lost two players, given the intense physicality of the match. Tim McNeice was the Armagh replacement following his four week layoff and the centre was to play a pivotal role in the match.

It was City of Armagh that took control of the match in the second quarter and a lineout 5 metres out set up a driving maul that took play up to the Bann tryline. The Armagh pack went through several pick and goes but the defence from Banbridge was outstanding. The ball was moved wide but a stray pass went into touch. Armagh’s Bradshaw-Ryan then stole the lineout and scrum half McDonald made a half break in the 22 but again the ball was lost forward.

The visitors continued to pin Banbridge in their 22 but the home defence held firm. Following a scrum penalty, number 8 Neil Faloon made a break and referee Oisin Quinn penalised Banbridge at the breakdown with the clock passing 40 minutes. Kyle Faloon, who has been in superb kicking form, surprising missed the straight-forward attempt and the half time whistle went with City of Armagh holding a narrow 0-3 lead but disappointed not to have converted their pressure into points in the second quarter.

The second half commenced with Banbridge taking the initiative and Armagh’s propensity to concede soft penalties, allowed the home side an attacking lineout in the Armagh 22. Ulster’s Greg Jones secured possession and the home pack droved for the line. Some superb Armagh defence held Bann at bay and a great turnover temporarily relived the pressure. Neill Faloon left the field with a knock and Jack Treanor had to come on in the back row.

Armagh broke out of defence following a penalty but a loose ball was kicked up field by Bann but Shea O’Brien cleared the danger and Bann were penalised again with 10 yards added. With Josh McKinley missing the game and Simpson off injured, Bann stole an Armagh lineout and another penalty saw James Humphreys pump the ball into the Armagh 22. Another penalty was awarded to Banbridge and prop Paul Mullen was sent to the sinbin. Down to fourteen men, Armagh were now under the cosh and a tap penalty took play up to the Armagh tryline. Despite heroic Armagh defence,

it was no surprise Bann scored and it was back row, David McCann who got the touch down. Humphreys converted and the vociferous home support were delighted to see their team lead 7-5 with 62 minutes played.

Armagh won possession from the restart and put some good attacking phases together in Bann territory.

A neat grubber kick from outhalf Crummie saw Bann concede a five yard scrum. Jonny Morton had to return to the field at loose head with Dylan Poyntz now at tighthead and a solid scrum saw Ryan O’Neill break for the tryline.

Bann were penalised again and this time O’Neill took a tap penalty and was stopped inches from the line. Some terrific pressure on the line then saw James McCormick cross for a crucial score. The young hooker has now scored four tries in five AIL matches. Full back, Faloon calmly slotted the conversion and Armagh were back in the lead at 7-10 with 70 minutes played.

Bann looked to rescue the match and went back on the attack but Bradshaw-Ryan won a key turnover and centre Timmy McNeice had a terrific 25 metre charge. McDonald’s box kick was won by O’Neill and Armagh were deep in Bann territory with the clock ticking down.

A Bann penalty brought the home side up to halfway but they coughed up possession and Matthew Hooks kicked cleverly into the Bann 22. The visitors were finishing strongly and another turnover at a Bann lineout kept possession with the Orchard County side. Another penalty for Armagh at the breakdown saw the match come to a close and the final scoreline was Banbridge 7, City of Armagh 10.

This was an epic match with both sides deserving praise for the intensity and physicality on display. With six Ulster players released, Banbridge were favourites on paper but it took a herculean effort from the full Armagh squad to come out on top. The Armagh Brewing Company Man of the Match was awarded to Paul Mullen for his impressive display for 70 minutes.

With Head Coach Chris Parker absent through illness, Director of Rugby John Lennon praised his team after the final whistle. “Today the boys showed tremendous spirit and determination. We left a lot of points on the pitch in that second quarter with small errors at crucial times. To score a great try after Bann took the lead was a great morale boost and our forwards today were immense”

The four point win takes City of Armagh up to 4th place in the league table, level on 19 points with UCC.

The team has a much needed rest week before another tough encounter at home to Old Belvedere on November 28th.