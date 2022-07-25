SuperCup NI: Day One fixtures

Guest of honour Keith Gillespie opened this year's tournament. Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

The SuperCup NI tournament gets underway today and we have all the fixtures, venues, kick-off times and everything you need to know.

MINOR SECTION

GROUP  TIME      GAME    VENUE

A             11:00     Ballymena United v Ballinamallard             Clough

A             11:00     Cliftonville v Dundalk SL  Scroggy Road, Limavady

B             11:00     Ballymoney United v Home Farm               Broughshane

C             11:00     Coleraine v Finn Harps     Castlerock

B             11:30     Glenavon v Surf Select     Parker Avenue, Portrush

C             11:30     Linfield v Larne   Kells

D            12:30     Loughgall v Leicester City              Anderson Park, Coleraine

E             13:30     Glentoran v Portadown   Broughshane

D            14:00     Dungannon United Youth v Belvedere       Parker Avenue, Portrush

E             14:00     Greenisland v Stella Maris            Ahoghill

YOUTH SECTION

GROUP  TIME      GAME    VENUE

C             11:00     Glenavon v Ballinamallard             Coleraine Showgrounds

B             13:30     Castle Juniors v Surf Select            Clough

C             14:00     Dungannon Swifts v IDA Bermuda              Coleraine Showgrounds

D            14:00     Coleraine v Newcastle City           Castlerock

D            14:30     Linfield v Portadown        Kells

A             15:30     Greenisland v Loughgall  Anderson Park, Coleraine

B             16:00     Glentoran v Ballymena United      Broughshane

A             16:30     Crusaders v Charlton Athletic       Parker Avenue, Portrush

JUNIOR SECTION

TIME      GAME    VENUE

12:00     Co Fermanagh v IDA Bermuda      The Warren, Portstewart

14:00     Co Tyrone v San Francisco Glens  The Heights, Coleraine

14:00     MK Dons v Co Londonderry           Scroggy Road, Limavady

14:00     Leeds United v Co Antrim              Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

15:00     Co Armagh v Co Down    The Warren, Portstewart

16:00     Manchester United v Surf Select  Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

19:15     Atlante FC v Rangers        Inver Park, Larne

PREMIER SECTION

TIME      GAME    VENUE

13:30     Co Antrim v Co Fermanagh           Inver Park, Larne

17:00     Hartley Wintney v Vendee             Greenisland

17:00     Co Tyrone v Plymouth Argyle        The Heights, Coleraine

17:00     Ipswich Town v San Francisco Glens          Castlerock

17:00     Strikers North v Club Puebla          Ahoghill

17:30     IDA Bermuda v Co Londonderry   Scroggy Road, Limavady

18:00     Co Down v Co Armagh    Seahaven, Portstewart

CHALLENGE GAME

TIME      GAME    VENUE

19:30     Northern Ireland v Manchester United      Coleraine Showgrounds

GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT

TIME      GAME    VENUE

13:30     Northeast Rush v Northern Ireland            Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

14:00     Republic of Ireland v Surf Select   Allen Park, Antrim

16:00     Ottawa City v Rangers     Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

GIRLS’ U13 TOURNAMENT

TIME      GAME    VENUE

19:00     Ballyclare Comrades v Crusaders V36, Newtownabbey

19:00     Cliftonville v Linfield        V36, Newtownabbey

