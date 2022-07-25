SuperCup NI: Day One fixtures

The SuperCup NI tournament gets underway today and we have all the fixtures, venues, kick-off times and everything you need to know.

MINOR SECTION

GROUP TIME GAME VENUE

A 11:00 Ballymena United v Ballinamallard Clough

A 11:00 Cliftonville v Dundalk SL Scroggy Road, Limavady

B 11:00 Ballymoney United v Home Farm Broughshane

C 11:00 Coleraine v Finn Harps Castlerock

B 11:30 Glenavon v Surf Select Parker Avenue, Portrush

C 11:30 Linfield v Larne Kells

D 12:30 Loughgall v Leicester City Anderson Park, Coleraine

E 13:30 Glentoran v Portadown Broughshane

D 14:00 Dungannon United Youth v Belvedere Parker Avenue, Portrush

E 14:00 Greenisland v Stella Maris Ahoghill

YOUTH SECTION

GROUP TIME GAME VENUE

C 11:00 Glenavon v Ballinamallard Coleraine Showgrounds

B 13:30 Castle Juniors v Surf Select Clough

C 14:00 Dungannon Swifts v IDA Bermuda Coleraine Showgrounds

D 14:00 Coleraine v Newcastle City Castlerock

D 14:30 Linfield v Portadown Kells

A 15:30 Greenisland v Loughgall Anderson Park, Coleraine

B 16:00 Glentoran v Ballymena United Broughshane

A 16:30 Crusaders v Charlton Athletic Parker Avenue, Portrush

JUNIOR SECTION

TIME GAME VENUE

12:00 Co Fermanagh v IDA Bermuda The Warren, Portstewart

14:00 Co Tyrone v San Francisco Glens The Heights, Coleraine

14:00 MK Dons v Co Londonderry Scroggy Road, Limavady

14:00 Leeds United v Co Antrim Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

15:00 Co Armagh v Co Down The Warren, Portstewart

16:00 Manchester United v Surf Select Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

19:15 Atlante FC v Rangers Inver Park, Larne

PREMIER SECTION

TIME GAME VENUE

13:30 Co Antrim v Co Fermanagh Inver Park, Larne

17:00 Hartley Wintney v Vendee Greenisland

17:00 Co Tyrone v Plymouth Argyle The Heights, Coleraine

17:00 Ipswich Town v San Francisco Glens Castlerock

17:00 Strikers North v Club Puebla Ahoghill

17:30 IDA Bermuda v Co Londonderry Scroggy Road, Limavady

18:00 Co Down v Co Armagh Seahaven, Portstewart

CHALLENGE GAME

TIME GAME VENUE

19:30 Northern Ireland v Manchester United Coleraine Showgrounds

GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT

TIME GAME VENUE

13:30 Northeast Rush v Northern Ireland Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

14:00 Republic of Ireland v Surf Select Allen Park, Antrim

16:00 Ottawa City v Rangers Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

GIRLS’ U13 TOURNAMENT

TIME GAME VENUE

19:00 Ballyclare Comrades v Crusaders V36, Newtownabbey

19:00 Cliftonville v Linfield V36, Newtownabbey