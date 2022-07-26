SuperCup NI: Day Two Fixtures

Sponsors all set for Armoy Road Races
Manchester United narrowly defeated Surf Select yesterday. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye
After plenty of goals, drama and excitement on day one, the SuperCup NI tournament returns today and here is all the information you need for your latest football fix.
MINOR SECTION
GROUP TIME GAME VENUE
A 11:00 Ballymena United v Dundalk SL The Heights, Coleraine
C 11:00 Coleraine v Larne Ahoghill
A 11:00 Cliftonville v Ballinamallard Castlerock
D 11:30 Dungannon United Youth v Leicester City Clough
B 12:00 Glenavon v Home Farm Coleraine Showgrounds
C 13:00 Linfield v Finn Harps Parker Avenue, Portrush
B 14:00 Ballymoney United v Surf Select Kells
E 14:00 Glentoran v Stella Marris Clough
D 15:00 Loughgall v Belvedere Coleraine Showgrounds
E 15:00 Greenisland v Portadown Scroggy Road, Limavady
YOUTH SECTION
GROUP TIME GAME VENUE
B 12:00 Castle Juniors v Ballymena United Anderson Park, Coleraine
B 14:00 Glentoran v Surf Select Castlerock
C 14:00 Dungannon Swifts v Ballinamallard The Warren, Portstewart
D 14:00 Linfield v Newcastle City Ahoghill
A 14:30 Greenisland v Charlton Athletic The Heights, Coleraine
C 15:00 Glenavon v IDA Bermuda Anderson Park, Coleraine
D 15:00 Coleraine v Portadown Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
A 17:00 Crusaders v Loughgall The Heights, Coleraine
JUNIOR SECTION
TIME GAME VENUE
15:00 Surf Select v Co Antrim Broughshane
16:00 IDA Bermuda v MK Dons Parker Avenue, Portrush
17:00 Co Londonderry v Co Tyrone The Warren, Portstewart
17:00 Leeds United v San Francisco Glens Anderson Park, Coleraine
18:00 Co Down v Atlante FC Castlerock
19:00 Co Armagh v Rangers Scroggy Road, Limavady
19:00 Manchester United v Co Fermanagh Coleraine Showgrounds
PREMIER SECTION
TIME GAME VENUE
17:00 Club Puebla v Plymouth Argyle Greenisland
17:00 IDA Bermuda v San Francisco Glens Ahoghill
17:00 Vendee v Co Down Inver Park, Larne
18:00 Co Antrim v Hartley Wintney Kells
18:00 Co Armagh v Strikers North Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
18:00 Ipswich Town v Co Fermanagh Broughshane
19:00 Co Londonderry v Co Tyrone Seahaven, Portstewart
GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT
TIME GAME VENUE
13:30 Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland Mossley Park, Newtownabbey
14:00 Surf Select v Rangers Allen Park, Antrim
16:00 Northeast Rush v Ottawa City Mossley Park, Newtownabbey