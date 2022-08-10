Aisling is on top of the world after four-medal haul

CULLOVILLE'S Aisling Kelly has just competed in the 2022 TaeKwon-Do World Championships in The Netherlands, where she won four bronze medals.

She travelled with her family and 57 other competitors from across Ireland, for the three-day event.

With these having been the first World Championship since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2019, the line-up involved competitors, of the highest standard, from 24 different countries – some from as far away as Argentina and USA.

Aisling has proven herself to be a fantastic role model for young girls and women, in the South Armagh-Newry area, as well as her fellow students in the Bessbrook/Cloughreagh TaeKwon-Do Club, of which she not only is a member, but also assistant instructor.

Her hard work, perseverance and determination to improve her fitness – all the while working with her father Michael, who is her coach - paid off handsomely, for she gained four bronze medals in team patterns, sparring, power breaking and special techniques, as well as having excelled in the individual pattern and sparring competitions.

Having fully demonstrated her TaeKwon-Do competencies and techniques, she has come back from The Netherlands with her reputation much enhanced and the level of expectation as to what might come next greatly heightened.

Over the past few months, Aisling has been meeting up with her Ireland TaeKwon-Do adult female team-mates in Cork, Wicklow and Carlow to prepare and train for those team events in The Netherlands.

As a result, she has gained invaluable experience as well as making and developing friendships in the course of preparation for the World championships. And during her time abroad with her colleagues, those bonds were strengthened and tightened.

Her father and coach, Michael Kelly - a IV Degree instructor - told the Gazette, “Although TaeKwon-Do, like other martial arts, can be viewed as an individual sport, the team effort and spirit Aisling has experienced through her involvement with the Ireland adult female team has been phenomenal.”

He went on to explain, “TaeKwon-Do is a martial art based on the five principles of courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit, so it's an excellent sport for anybody, whether young or old, male or female.

“Students not only benefit from the life-long skills and fitness they acquire, but also as a result of the friendships and self-confidence that they develop.”

To find out more about TaeKwon-Do, and classes in the local area, contact Michael on 0777 8509 583 or email kelly.michael123@gmail.com.