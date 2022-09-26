'Walking With Warriors' will aid team

BESSBROOK sportswoman Caroline O’Hanlon is appealing to the public to take part in a ‘Walking With Warriors’ initiative which will encourage healthy physical activity along with raising much-needed funds for her Northern Ireland netball team.

The 38-year-old Northern Ireland captain doubles up as a gaelic footballing great and this fundraiser is along similar lines to the successful February Fitness Challenge run by Armagh LGFA in 2021 and repeated in January of this year.

Those who sign up for Walking With Warriors will aim to walk, run or cycle 100 kilometres in the course of the month of October, during which O’Hanlon’s girls in green will play a World Cup qualifying tournament in Glasgow.

The NI Warriors will be up against hosts Scotland and another higher-ranked team Wales, along with outsiders Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man and Gibraltar for two tickets to next summer’s finals in Cape Town.

In spite of a small player pool and severe resource constraints, Northern Ireland have repeatedly punched above their weight at international level since winning the Nations Cup in the Far East in December 2009.

During O’Hanlon’s six years as captain, the girls in green have qualified for three major tournaments in a row, two Commonwealth Games either side of the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool having agonisingly missed out on a place at Sydney 2015.

World-class centre O’Hanlon, who was official flag-bearer for Team NI at the Gold Coast 2018 opening ceremony, once again captained the netballers at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

With the world’s top 12 teams all being Commonwealth countries, it was a tough tournament for the Warriors but O’Hanlon’s side finished a creditable 10th, one place above their international ranking.

The gallant greens began with a daunting assignment against current world champions New Zealand and also faced defending Commonwealth Games gold medallists England, backed by a capacity crowd of 9500, in the first phase of the competition.

The lowest seeds in their group, Northern Ireland endured four predictable defeats against sides in the world’s top seven before a deserved victory over a Trinidad&Tobago team just above them in the standings.

Commonwealth hosts England and New Zealand’s Silver Ferns are both fully professional sides, whereas the NI players had to commit to fundraising to avoid paying a significant sum out of their own pockets for the privilege of competing at the Commonwealth Games.

A squad containing several students was faced with the alarming prospect of having to fork out a ‘player contribution’ of £500 each to cash-strapped Netball NI but their representatives Fionnuala Toner and Michelle Magee negotiated a reprieve.

Magee subsequently brought forward ‘Walking With Warriors’ as netball’s version of the Armagh LGFA Fitness Challenge and it was officially launched last week with O’Hanlon and Ulster Gazette columnist Frances Keenan as its promotional poster girls.

Details on how to sign up for Walking With Warriors, which runs for the calendar month of October, can be found on Netball NI’s social media platforms. The cost is £20 for individuals, with concessions for Under 16s and group rates available.

Magee is hoping that the netball base will row in behind Walking With Warriors and help raise vital funds for the team as Northern Irealnd strive to keep competitive with wealthier netball nations without the players incurring crippling personal costs.

“We’re an amateur team but take a professional approach to our netball and are very proud to wear the green dress and represent people back home on the world stage,” says Leeds Rhinos star Magee.

“There was fantastic support for the Warriors during this summer’s Commonwealth Games, both in the stands in Birmingham and from back home, and we got goosebumps being given a guard of honour by young fans at the airport on our return.

“We want the supporters with us every step of the way, so there’s a nice symbolism to ‘Walking With Warriors’ as anyone who signs up will be helping the team on a journey which hopefully leads to next summer’s World Cup in South Africa.

“It’s an initiative which we hope will appeal across the entire NI netball family, something that gets people out in the fresh air and is a bit of fun for family and friends who will be undertaking healthy activity which benefits the team in the process.

“Although we’ve branded it a ‘challenge’, it’s about participation rather than competition so there are no special prizes for finishing first or clocking up more miles than anyone else, or punishment if you can’t complete the full 100kms!

“Knowing that everyone is doing their bit back home throughout October will also give the players a real lift when we’re in Glasgow fighting for a place at next summer’s World Cup in South Africa. It will definitely feel like we’re all in it together!” enthuses Magee.

As an example of how the other half live, Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls secured a $14million deal with a rum company after this summer's Commonwealth Games whereas the Warriors have been without a team sponsor in recent times.

Netball NI has been very effective in drawing down public funding from Sport NI and other sources but this doesn’t cover the costs of competing at international level and the formidable Magee is currently leading efforts to attract commercial partners for the Warriors.

A menu of various options is available, from naming-rights partner to individual player sponsorship, to suit all budgets and any businesses interested in backing the Warriors should call 07547 484312.