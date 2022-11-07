Boost for GAA club

MIDDLETOWN GAA have received a £300 community grant from Energia Group, parent company of Power NI, Northern Ireland’s leading electricity provider.

The County Armagh based club was nominated to receive the funding by Energia employee, Stephanie Curry as part of the company’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands’, which gives staff the opportunity to put forward local groups and organisations for support.

Thanks to the donation, the club was able to purchase £300 worth of new sports equipment for the club’s Senior Camogie team.

The club, which fields teams from under 10s through to Senior level across gaelic football, camogie, and hurling, is no stranger to success, having lifted trophies in various county championships and league titles over the years, including the Armagh Senior Hurling Championship an incredible 15 times.

The funding from Energia Group will help purchase some much needed new kit bags for all the team, as well as some brand new sliotars.

Energia employee and Middletown GAA camog Stephanie Curry said:“We were delighted to be chosen by Energia for support through their Helping Hands initiative. it can be hard to get sponsorship within the GAA but also particularly in women’s sport, so this donation is greatly appreciated. Energia Group is a great supporter of women’s sports through larger sponsorships, and I am delighted that they are also able to support smaller clubs like ourselves through the Helping Hands initiative.”

Speaking about the donation, Middletown GAA Camogie Chairwoman Nicola Woods, added: “We’re very grateful to Energia for their kind donation towards new kit bags and sliotars. We’re a small local women’s team in Armagh, so fundraising can be challenging. Any donation no matter how big or small is very much welcomed and is particularly appreciated given the current challenging economic environment many of us find ourselves in.”

To find out more on how Energia Group is energising local communities visit www.powerni.co.uk/community