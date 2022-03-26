Staff absenteeism at council on decrease

THE number of days Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council loses to staff absence has decreased, it has been confirmed.

At a meeting of Council’s performance and audit committee in March members were presented with the 2020/21 Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO)’s annual audit letter which noted for the 12 months to the end of March 2021, the average number of day’s sick absence in Council was 15.67 days per full time employee as compared to 18.28 days in 2019-20.

Short term absence is recorded as 2.56 days in 2020-21 down from 3.56 in 2019-20 while long term absence is recorded as 13.11 days in 2020-21, down from 14.72 days in 2019-20.

The local government auditor is the independent external auditor under the Local Government (Northern Ireland) Order 2005.

At the conclusion of each audit the NIAO issue a report to those charged with governance and an annual audit letter which sets out the results and issues arising from the audit.

With regards to absenteeism, the letter notes the decrease in staff absences by 2.61 days on average is mainly, according to Council, a result of the “introduction of a new attendance management policy which has driven a one Council approach in relation to absence”.

Members of the committee were informed training on the new policy has been rolled out to managers which has allowed for a successful implementation of procedures and helped to prioritise line manager responsibilities with regards to managing absenteeism.

The policy will continue to be kept under review but Council has been successful in obtaining the mental health charter and has trained both trade union representatives and human resource staff as mental health first aiders.

The letter also notes the number of people employed by Council has fallen in the year 2020-21 when compared with 2019-20.

In 2019-20, Council employed 1,218 people, 49 more than the 1,169 people it employed in 2020-21.

This reduction in staff also led to an decrease in staff costs. The total staff cost for 2020-21 includes the money spent on agency costs and members’ allowance was £48,096,244 down from £49,253,542 in 2019-20, a decrease of £1,157,298.