Taxpayer group hits out over 'town hall rich list'

A CAMPAIGN group has hit out at the growing number of workers in public office who continue to earn over £100,000 at a time when the cost of living crisis is causing most families sleepless nights.

It comes after the latest breakdown was released of the highest earners in local government.

And making the list is the chief executive of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Roger Wilson, who has held the post since 2014, is listed as earning £127,500.

The annual ‘Town Hall Rich List’ features those departmental heads across a range of services within the UK, from council to housing, health to education and beyond.

According to the TaxPayers’ Alliance, three others directors on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council also benefit from a sum in excess of £100,000 when pension is taken into consideration.

A comprehensive breakdown shows that Mr Wilson’s salary for the financial year just ended was £127,500, but the inclusion of pension contributions of £24,863 means the total remuneration comes in at £152,363.

The three other employees named in the Town Hall Rich List are Olga Murtagh, Sharon O’Gorman and Sharon McNicholl, who head up the directorates of Place, Position and Performance respectively. Each of the three are credited with earning a salary of £92,500. The pension contributions of £18,038 each brings the total remuneration package for 2021/22 to £110,538.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is the second biggest local authority of the 11 in Northern Ireland.

The largest - Belfast City Council - sees the highest chief executive salary in Northern Ireland, standing at £170,288.

ABC Council’s neighbouring Newry, Mourne and Down Council also has four who benefit by combined remuneration beyond the £100,000 mark.

Chief Executive Marie Ward earned a salary of £117,600 which, when taken alongside pension contributions of £22,913, places her on a total of £140,513.

Director of Active and Health Communities Michael Lipsett, Director of Corporate Services Dorrinia Carville and Director of Environment, Regeneration and Tourism Conor Mallon each received salary of £87,600. This - coupled with £17,063 in pension - saw the trio benefit by the sum of £104,663.

All four of the Newry, Mourne and Down names on the list also have an additional £100 under other expenses which forms part of the overall total.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance - publishing the list for the 15th year - has defended, in compiling its figures, the use of all incomes directed towards individuals.

As it states: “We include costs incurred by a council, for an employee, in the Town Hall Rich List. Pension payments, while not part of take-home pay, represent a portion of the total cost incurred by the taxpayer. This is why pension payments are included with salary payments, bonuses, benefits and loss of office payments.

“Pension payments are paid to an individual’s pension fund, by the council - therefore it is a cost to council taxpayers.”

While down in Northern Ireland from 47 to 45, the TaxPayers’ Alliance says that, across the UK as a whole, the number of local authority employees receiving over £100,000 in total remuneration has risen to the highest level since 2013-14. Northern Ireland has the lowest in this category of any region in the UK.

But on a council-by-council basis here, three local authorities - Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down, and Belfast - have the highest number of employees in the £100,000 and over bracket with six apiece.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said the figures would not sit well with the public.

“Taxpayers facing a cost of living crisis want to know they are getting value for money from their local authority leadership,” he said. “With households having suffered through the pandemic and now struggling under colossal tax bills, the country needs councils to prioritise key services without resorting to punishing tax hikes. These figures will allow residents to judge town hall bosses for themselves and hold their local councils to account.”