A COUNTY Armagh classroom assistant is now loving life as a romance novelist after scooping a national literary prize for her debut book.

Suzie Hull, who lives on the Tandragee Road, just outside Markethill, has been named this year’s winner of the Joan Hessayon Award.

Judges - leading names in the field - have heaped praise on Suzie’s novel In This Foreign Land, describing it as “engrossing” and “meticulous in its research”.

Indeed, Suzie - who works at Clare Primary School - did much to bring about a realness to her work and the war-time era in which it is set.

Having attended the awards ceremony at Harper Adams University in Shropshire - as part of the Romantic Novelists’ Association annual conference - the reality of the Markethill writer’s success in landing this well-deserved prize is now settling in.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” Suzie confided in the Ulster Gazette. “It’s unbelievable. I’m absolutely thrilled. It’s the icing on the cake.

“I wrote a book that I wanted to write. I thought and I hoped it was a good book and this is just that affirmation that I was doing the right thing. It’s amazing. To get the affirmation from the judges, in particular... The standard of my fellow contenders must be the highest ever so to have been chosen out of all of them is a true honour.

“I want to extend my thanks to the judges - Jean Fullerton, Thorne Ryan and Kate Burke - and I was blown away by their kind words.

“These are huge people within the industry, so for them to have actually read my book and had such positive things to say about it is just amazing.”

The award which Suzie has won is for authors whose debut novels have gone through the RNA’s New Writers’ Scheme and are subsequently accepted for publication.

Sponsored by Dr David Hessayon OBE in honour of his late wife, Joan, who was a novelist, RNA member and supporter of its New Writers’ Scheme, the award showcases a variety of debut novels within the romantic fiction genre.

Suzie’s work is an emotional journey across the years and miles.

And of course fact is never far from fiction and in her work Suzie draws on a home-grown link which is where the detailed research, richly and rightly lauded, came to bear...

“It does have a local connection,” she explained. “Whilst it is set partly in Cairo, the heroine and the hero are from Northern Ireland, both from Belfast. The hero ends up joining the 2nd Battalion Royal Irish Regiment, which would have come from Armagh.

“When I was researching I discovered this Battalion disappeared. It got lost very early on in the war. It was in October 1914 and they just disappeared.

“Once I started researching that - and I mean I started the novel about five years ago - I didn’t find that much about it so I just created a fictional ending to it. It was actually only once I was doing my copy edits that I found a bit more about it, and I found a guy called, Ronan McGreevey, an Irish Times journalist. He’d actually written a book about different stories that were not well known.”

Suzie’s novel is set in a town - a hamlet really - known as Le Pilly And through Ronan McGreevey’s efforts - and those of the people of the area in 2014, a century after the disappearance - more has come to light...

Added Suzie: “They hadn’t known anything about this lost regiment and this battle that had taken place. Before the battle started, the 2nd Battalion stood at about nearly 900 men and within 24 hours the next roll call they were down to just over 100 men. And there was so many men lost.

“Most were killed and their graves have never been found.

“Presumably, we think, there’s a mass grave somewhere around that village but they’ve never been found. Some were taken prisoner.

“To me it was a very emotive story and, because it had that local connection, that’s why I wanted to include it.”

Suzie also happened upon the proverbial gold mine of information in the form of documentary diary writings to help with the time and setting through a family link...

“Whilst it’s also set in Cairo, my sister’s husband’s family had two family travel diaries of two different women who both went out to Cairo pre-1914 - about 1907/08 - so I already had the voices of these women who had made this journey to Cairo.

“Both were getting married. So it was two women, similar circumstances, so that just gave me such authentic first-hand accounts really.

“And when these judges had read the novel and a lot of reviews, that’s what they’ve highlighted - that I’d managed to get the research spot on and people just feel they are in the setting.”

Suzie is married to Jonathan and they have three grown-up children - as well as numerous rescue cats!

She originally dreamt of being a ballet dancer, but instead trained as a Montessori nursery teacher and has spent the last 30 years working with children.

As a classroom assistant at Clare Primary, near Tandragee, she fits her writing in at the weekend and during school holidays.

She has always had an enduring passion for history and books, and since she came from a long line of creative women it was only a matter of time before she turned to writing her own...

“I’ve always wanted to write,” added Suzie. “It actually took me about 26 years to get published!

“I got published last year when I had just turned 50 so that was a huge thing. But it took me about eight years really seriously pushing myself and I joined the Romantic Novelists’ Association. They have this new writers scheme and it is because I was with them that I then was eligible to be a contender for this award.”

In her formative years and in her limited spare time now there is a ready and steady stream of writers past and present who have inspired and influenced and to whose pages Suzie can eagerly turn for enjoyment and encouragement...

“I would have really enjoyed Daphne du Maurier when I was growing up,” she offered. “She has a fantastic sense of place and time when she writes.

“Liz Fenwick. She would write historical novels set in Cornwall. Kate Morton. She would have written a lot of dual timelines. I really love her but I’ve just always really enjoyed historical novels; as a child and growing up but also now, that was me, what I enjoyed reading.

“There’s another writer close by who lives in Newry called Catherine Tinley, who writes historical romance as well. She and I would be in contact quite a lot. She has won a lot of awards as well. She’s a very good writer, but a lot of times people just don’t hear of who is local.”

Suzie is proud of the literary talent mine to be tapped on these shores and believes that it has never been more plentiful. And one very positive means of bringing such creativity to the masses in the City of Saints and Scholars and inspiring others to go for their goals is the annual Armagh-based John Hewitt Summer School. A multi-faceted festival serving up a veritable feast of literary indulgence, it took place last week with some big names in assorted genres Armagh-bound.

“We are very, very fortunate that that is on our doorstep,” said an enthusiastic Suzie. “Obviously Northern Ireland doesn’t have as big a publishing industry as the rest of the UK but there definitely are groups and support for writers locally if anyone wants to reach out. And also Northern Ireland has a very strong history of crime, literary and poetry.

“There are romance writers here, there’s not as many of us, but we are gaining more interest. Catherine Tinley and myself are meeting with a group of other romance writers in Armagh in a couple of Saturdays’ time. So there are more people coming on.

“There’s Emma Heatherington, from Donaghmore. She’s very well known for women’s fiction but also romance. We just need people to know about us a bit more.”

And know they will - certainly in Suzie’s case.

Judges for this award are convinced she has a big future ahead of her.

RNA Chair, Jean Fullerton, said: “In This Foreign Land is a powerful debut novel by Suzie Hull and a must read for any historical fiction fans. It’s an engrossing tale that takes the reader from Edwardian Colonial Cairo across to strife-torn Ireland and then to stifling class-conscious WW1 London. Meticulous in its research, Ms Hull is to be congratulated on delivering such a page-turning and emotionally satisfying novel.”

Thorne Ryan, Publishing Director of Avon, added: “Suzie Hull’s In This Foreign Land is a sweeping, romantic wartime novel with a refreshing difference. Suzie evokes both the era and the various locations beautifully, especially Egypt, and as I read it I felt truly transported. She pulled on my heartstrings on every page. I couldn’t believe it was a debut and I think Suzie has a very bright future ahead of her.”

Kate Burke, Senior Agent and Director at Blake Friedmann Literary Agency, also praised the winning novel, describing it as “so evocative with a strong sense of place and time”, before adding: “We all learnt something new about Cairo in this period and felt completely transported there.”

Finally, Melissa Oliver, the organiser of the Joan Hessayon Award - and said award’s winner in 2020 - stated: “In this Foreign Land by Susie Hull is a beautifully evocative debut, with incredible attention to historical detail and set against the backdrop of a war that would soon unleash destruction and hardship in its wake. Its sweeping emotive story of love and loss pulled at my heartstrings and I’m glad that the judges were all in agreement when choosing this year’s Joan Hessayon Award winner. Well done Suzie and to all of this year’s amazing contenders.”

Plain to see that Suzie, therefore, has every right to be “over the moon” on her notable success. And she is already now looking forward to her next novel being published.

Said Suzie: “I’ve other books in the pipeline but nothing that I’ve written before. Writers always say you have to write a few dud novels that never see the light of day. You have to get the practice in and it takes a few novels before you actually hone your writing skills to be publishable.

“But I do have a second book coming out with Orion Dash in September. It’s called Fire Across the Ocean and it’s a World War One novel as well, same era. Obviously I’m hoping to go on and write some more set in the Edwardian era, maybe World War One or World War Two.”

Enriched, inspired and positively buzzing at present, Suzie is looking forward to the future and with the words of the judges ringing encouragingly in her ears is determined to continue in her art.

That does not mean stepping down from her role at Clare Primary School - which she thoroughly enjoys - any time soon. But her dream is, one day, to take to writing full-time, as she happily confirms: “I am looking forward to pursuing it as a career at some point in the future!”