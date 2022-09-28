Tayto are flavour of the month with Asda in Bonny Scotland!

THE famous Tandragee-based Tayto Group has signed off a deal with Asda’s Scottish outlets.

As a result of this new contract, three additional lines of crisps will be on sale in 50 of the supermarket giant’s stores on the other side of the North Channel,

The three additional lines include two new products. The new lines are Golden Wonder 75th Anniversary Crisps and Golden Wonder Ringos Puffs (Barbecue and Sweet Chilli flavours).

It’s another sizeable feather in the cap of the Tandragee business which was founded in 1956, since when it has expanded to the point whereby it has become a major supplier of retailer-brand snacks.

Its relationship with Asda goes back a long way, for it has been supplying that particular chain for over 20 years and the fact that they have agreed another contract extension is confirmation of total satisfaction on the part of the suppliers and the retailers alike.

Tayto’s remarkable growth saw it buy over a number of competitors, including the famous Golden Wonder and Mr Porky brands.

Today it employs 1,600 people across half-a-dozen UK sites, with that number including almost 200 here in Northern Ireland.

Matt Smith, Golden Wonder’s Marketing Director told the Gazette, “Asda’s local sourcing strategy, that tailors its range for the Scottish market, has provided this opportunity to share Golden Wonder’s 75th celebrations with Asda shoppers in our Scottish heartland.

“We wanted our fans to be part of our 75th birthday and so gave them the chance to vote to bring back their all-time favourite flavours.

“In the vote, the clear winners were Beef and Onion and Chip Shop Curry, both of which are now back in a six-pack along with our iconic Cheese and Onion – all in the classic 1970s design that many will remember from their childhood.”

With consumers increasingly becoming more health-conscious, Ringos Puffs were developed in response to the customers’ challenge that ‘healthier’ snacks do not taste as good as their regular counterparts and would not justify the calorific in-take..

In response to that, Matt Smith said, “Using innovative flavour technology, Golden Wonder has created a product with less salt and fat which doesn’t compromise on taste.

“Ringos Puffs are a healthier snack that is available in two flavours, barbecue and sweet chilli.”

Asda’s Buying Manager for Northern Ireland, Cathy Elliott, said, “The commitment of Tayto in celebrating the 75thanniversary of Golden Wonder with nostalgic flavours is something we are very excited to be able to offer our Asda shoppers in Scotland.

“We ‘re also delighted to offer additional variety with a healthier snack option that is lower in fat, salt and sugar. So, happy birthday Golden Wonder!”