Work to be done to rebuild relationships

THE SDLP has said the deal reached between unions and Council which has seen strike action suspended was ‘the best way to resolve the issue’.

SDLP Group Leader Thomas Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon said there was significant work to be done - with 500,000 missed bin collections to catch up on.

He also pointed to the significant fly-tipping that had seen many of our streets and country lanes left looking like rubbish tips

Councillor O’Hanlon said: “There is a significant amount of work to do in the days and weeks ahead, not least clear the waste dumped at the entrance to Recycling Centres and to give our City, towns and villages a deep clean.

“This has been a difficult period, probably the most difficult in my 17 years as a Councillor.

“I worked hard behind the scenes, with both sides to try and get to this point, sometimes not being able to say anything publicly to help the process. (Me keeping quiet is rare).

“I want to acknowledge those in the Unions and Management who have worked to get a resolution.

“This is not the time for political point scoring, there’s work to be getting on with.

“There’s a lot of work needed to build trust and relationships between Staff and Management as well as Council and the Ratepayer.

“I am firmly of the view it should have not got to this nor cannot be allowed to happen again.

I hope... services will quickly return to normal.”

And he added “500,000 missed bin collections over the last six weeks, so quite a bit of catch-up to be getting on with”.

Party colleague Ciaran Toman said: “The trust between Council, Councillors and Ratepayers has been shattered these past 5/6 weeks and yet again this meeting is in confidential business.

“Councillors and the Council should rightly be held to account for their actions and decisions... the lack of clarity to the Ratepayer over this period has been the main reason that trust has been broken. It falls short of the standard of open and transparent governance citizens in this Borough rightly expect.

“For the rest of this mandate and the time I am a Councillor , I will continue to push for progress on this matter and hold ABC Council to account.